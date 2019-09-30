Person taken to hospital after shooting on East Market Street in Greensboro

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in East Greensboro on Monday night.

The shooting was reported at 7:50 p.m. at 801 E. Market St, Exxon service station according to MyFox8.

Greensboro police said one person was shot and injured.

No information regarding what led up to the shooting or the shooter is available.

A Safety Advisory was sent to students including safety information and reporting avenues including:

NCAT Police Department: 336-334-7675 or Ward Hall, 406, Laurel Street

NCAT LiveSafe mobile app

Greensboro Police Department: 911

More on this story as it develops.