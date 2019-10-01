God Made the Brand celebrates one year with “Uproar Part II”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

God Made The Brand will be celebrating its one-year anniversary by holding “The Uproar Showcase Part II” on October 5.

God Made The Brand is a faith apparel brand that was established in October of 2018, with the sole purpose to “Unlock your God-given potential.” The company is owned by a construction management student, Martin Jones II.

The brand not only sells clothing but also delivers devotionals for students via social media and by hand.

The Uproar will feature fashion talent, performances, and vendors. The event will be hosted by DJ 4th and WNAA’s Angeezy, with sounds by DJ Cuffie.

This year the event will be held in Harrison auditorium at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the ticket office or online at www.ncataggies.com