Department preps students for annual Criminal Justice Expo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2019 the Criminal Justice Department hosted a workshop in Gibbs Hall to critique students’ resume and sharpen their interview skills in preparation for the Criminal Justice Expo.

The expo is set to take place in the Student Center Ballroom on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

The Criminal Justice Expo affords employers, educators, students and alumni an opportunity to network and build relationships. While also offering the opportunity to discuss industry trends and promote career opportunities within the criminal justice field.

Professor Peterson Buie led the workshop. He provided information on how to complete a perfect interview including what items to bring, professionalism and the right questions as well as times to ask.

Professor Laurie Jones led the next segment of the workshop called “Drip or Drown,” which presented insight on what to wear for interviews.

The topics of this segment included the difference between business casual and business professional. The importance of “conservative” presentation being the theme of a candidate’s ensemble was also highlighted.

“The most important thing that I learned was what to wear, I get business casual and business professional confused, but this really helped,” said Raina Davis, junior criminal justice student and Criminal Justice Department president.

Professor Raven Coleman spoke to the department about upcoming internship opportunities and what it is like to work in the criminal justice field.

Coleman discussed the importance of honesty with employers. Within the criminal justice field dishonesty is frowned upon the most. Coleman also mentioned the essentialism of building experience through unpaid internships in order to earn paid internships.

Towards the end, the floor opened for questions, and students asked about background checks. Coleman shared insight into the 18-20 page background check and questionnaire that is required by most criminal justice employers.

Students at the event said they were looking forward to speaking to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on the day of the Criminal Justice Expo as well as the other employers projected to be at the event.