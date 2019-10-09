Department of Leadership Studies to host 5th Leadership Research Conference

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Department of Leadership Studies and Adult Education is hosting a Leadership Research Conference Friday, Oct. 18, 4 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The conference’s aim is to discuss leadership issues through research, scholarship, and practice that tackle current leadership problems, approaches and delivery systems found throughout local and global societies today.

The theme for this year’s conference is Bridging the Generational Divide in Activism Through Leadership and Service, acknowledging the need to merge the passion of today’s new activists with the experience of earlier activists.

You can register on the N.C. A&T website.