Miss Sophomore promotes relaxation through service and crafting

Miss Sophomore, Zaria Woodford hosted the “Creating Crochet Comfort” event where students learned to crochet for a good cause.

Classes for crochet beginners are offered once a month. Students can start projects in return for service hours. For each completed item a student receives one service hour.

Once students attend the classes, they are able to continue their projects in the SGA office suite during Woodford’s weekly office hours. Many have started items including headbands, scarves and blankets.

Finished projects will be donated to a local women’s shelter called Room at the Inn.

The social services organization provides shelter, food, clothing, case management and in-house daycare to homeless single mothers.

Woodford has been working towards finding creative ways for students to give back to the community, as apart of her platform “Aggies taking P.R.I.D.E.” The P.R.I.D.E. stands for Personal Responsibility and Delivering Excellence.

“I’m really pleased with the turn out, I’m glad that everybody else is learning something new because I am as well,” Woodford said. “It’s a great skill that’s helped me be able to relax.” Crocheting has been known to benefit relaxation and creativity, as well as several other health benefits including relieving depression and reducing anxiety.

“Out of more than 3,500 knitters, 81% of them reported feeling happy after knitting,” in a study conducted by CNN.

The next “Creating Crochet Comfort” class is on Monday, Nov. 11 at 4 pm.