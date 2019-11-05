OSA offers greek information sessions for Spring 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

N.C. A&T’s Office of Student Activities will be hosting the G.I.S.T. meetings for the fall and spring semesters.

G.I.S.T. is the Greek Information Session at the T, where students come to gain any information needed to try and pledge at N.C. A&T in the fall semester. Topics covered will include: scholarships, the status of chapters, university hazing policy, NC State Law hazing policy, requirements for membership, and sorority.

The sessions will take place both in the fall and spring semesters. There will be three fall meetings held on Monday, Nov. 11. starting at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The spring semester sessions will be held on two days. The first will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The last day will be Friday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You must attend at least one G.I.S.T. meeting to be eligible to pledge during the Spring 2020 semester.

Get the G.I.S.T tickets for November sessions are now available at the ticket office located at Brown Hall. To learn more or stay updated about any greek activities on campus follow N.C. A&T greek life on Instagram and Twitter.