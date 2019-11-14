N.C. A&T Joint Greek Council Presents Winter Clothing Drive

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, N.C. A&T’s Joint Greek Council launched their winter clothing drive and will host it until Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

The drive is an initiative to collect coats, hats, scarves, gloves, mittens and hats.

As the holiday season is approaching, many student organizations are gearing up to do even more service. The holidays are a time where people are focused on reconnecting with their loved ones and gathering with their families. The US Daily conducted a poll last November asking if their readers were the most excited about seeing long-lost family members, family dinner or service opportunities. The results included that 27% said seeing family, 56% said family dinner and 17% said service opportunities.

A few less fortunate citizens feel like they are forgotten during the season. On Christmas Eve last year, Trinity University social work students spoke with a group of homeless men they passed daily on their way to class. These men expressed they do not have elements of the holiday season to look forward to, instead they are burdened by figuring out where they will lay their head at night.

“Most organizations strive to collect items similar to non-perishables because they think of Thanksgiving and food but the need for items to help the homeless get through the harsh winter is at an all time high,” said Kailyn Calloway, senior mass media production student and Greek Letter Council vice president.

As the holiday season continues, the weather will only get colder which will call for additional assistance.

HBCU Buzz suggests students clean out their closets every three months. When this is done, students are able to give, clean out their closet and make room for any additional clothing.

“We would like to decrease the number of students that practice hoarding,” Calloway said.

The national homeless population is over half a million citizens according to the White House’s mobile website. This number over exceeds the resources the country has available to those suffering in these conditions.

North Carolina has over nine thousand residents experiencing homelessness everyday stated a report by The Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“897 were family households, 884 were Veterans, 478 were unaccompanied young adults (aged 18-24), and 1,293 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness,” said the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Local organization, The Interactive Resource Center alarms other Greensboro, North Carolina residents that over 900 people in Greensboro go to sleep homeless. Most of these people are found in their cars, under bridges or in shelters.

Even though the winter drive can not end all homelessness, it will ensure the homeless population will be warm at night. The IRC also explains to readers that most people before they actually become homeless, live very close to the poverty line. Since they are wavering on the line, one illness or job loss leaves them without a home.

For all community members interested in donating, the Joint Greek Council has collection bins located in the Office of Student Activities and on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11a.m. to 2p.m. clothes can be donated on the first floor of Williams Dining Hall.