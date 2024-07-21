President Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses VP Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden announced that his presidential re-election campaign will come to an end, just four months before Election Day.

The announcement from Biden was posted to X on Sunday. Biden says he will speak to the nation later in the week. His dropout comes amid growing concerns within the nation’s capital over the president’s health.

Biden, 81, made his statement to the country addressing the concerns.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden followed up this announcement with another, endorsing his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the new Democratic nominee.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden wrote. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

On July 17, the White House announced Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. Biden gave a thumbs up before boarding Air Force One to head to his Delaware residence where he is currently staying.

His announcement leaves many voters concerned about the status of the presidential election, including students at N.C. A&T.

Two senior industrial and systems engineering students, Ian Billet and Christian Cox, immediately took to Instagram live to speak their concerns to their followers that tuned in.

“I honestly don’t know what we’re doing as a nation, like where do we go from here,” Billet said. “Our president just dropped out of the race and the other candidate is a convicted felon. I have no faith in the future of this country.”

Cox on the other hand questions the legitimacy behind this announcement.

“I don’t believe Biden just dropped out on a whim.” Cox spoke on Instagram Live. “I really believe something has been planned and this will leave to something else, the timing is just odd.”

Harris visited N.C. A&T’s campus in September, speaking to students in Corbett Sports Center. As the announcement shocks many, the nation waits to see how the presidential election cycle will end.