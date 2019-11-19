theSCANNER

Lauren Mitchell | theYARD Editor

Lauren Mitchell, theYARD Editor
November 19, 2019

N.C. A&T crime report from Nov. 12- 17, 2019

Nov. 12
McCain Hall
Case Number 19-0984
Closed by other means
Simple Assault

Nov. 14
Sebastian Village Apartments
Case Number 19-0991
Active
Dating Violence (VAWA)/Simple Assault; Breaking/Entering to Terrorize or Injure

Nov. 14
Aggie Suites F
Case Number 19-0990
Active
Counterfeiting/Forgery; False Pretenses/Swindle/Confidence Game

Nov. 15
New Academic Building
Case Number 19-0993
Active
Simple Assault; Assault on a Female

Nov. 16
Aggie Stadium
Case Number 19-0995
Closed by other means
Motor Vehicle Theft (Golf Carts); Larceny

Nov. 17
Morrison Hall
Case Number 19-1001
Referral Issued
Drug Law Violation (Possession of Marijuana)