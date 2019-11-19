theSCANNER
November 19, 2019
N.C. A&T crime report from Nov. 12- 17, 2019
Nov. 12
McCain Hall
Case Number 19-0984
Closed by other means
Simple Assault
Nov. 14
Sebastian Village Apartments
Case Number 19-0991
Active
Dating Violence (VAWA)/Simple Assault; Breaking/Entering to Terrorize or Injure
Nov. 14
Aggie Suites F
Case Number 19-0990
Active
Counterfeiting/Forgery; False Pretenses/Swindle/Confidence Game
Nov. 15
New Academic Building
Case Number 19-0993
Active
Simple Assault; Assault on a Female
Nov. 16
Aggie Stadium
Case Number 19-0995
Closed by other means
Motor Vehicle Theft (Golf Carts); Larceny
Nov. 17
Morrison Hall
Case Number 19-1001
Referral Issued
Drug Law Violation (Possession of Marijuana)
