Aggie Source Food Pantry host kick-off drive to raise awareness

The Aggie Source Food Pantry hosted a kick-off event on Tuesday, Jan. 27 Student Center lobby to raise awareness about the resources on campus and to bring attention to the Food Lion Feeds competition.

For the competition, the Food Pantry is competing with other universities for points to win $22,000, which would be used to upgrade the facility they have now. Each Twitter and Instagram post with the hashtags #FoodLionFeeds #AggiesEat and #NCAT is a point.

Briana Mack, Civic and Service Learning Coordinator for the Office of Student Development, said she hopes to be able to provide perishable foods by adding refrigerators and to provide more plant-based options for those who are vegetarian or vegan.

The organization also offered a food tasting on the third floor of the Student Center to showcase the recipes students can make using food from the Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry was founded on Feb. 4, 2019, as a food source for students who are struggling with affording food. It is located in what was the Sebastian Health Center on Nocho St.

To combat hunger in various communities, Food Lion started the Food Lion Feeds program in 2014, with the goal of donating 500 million meals by 2020 through various food banks, shelters and partner organizations all over the country.

“A lot of students [are] embarrassed to ask for help for food, but the food pantry offers them a helping hand to get what they need,” said Joshua White, a Food Lion Feeds ambassador.

White also mentioned that Aggie Source is planning several fundraising events to help with funding. Events include a 3-3 basketball game, a Super Bowl event and more pop-up events like the one Tuesday.

“This food pantry is something that it is needed because many students are in need of food, especially the ones that can’t afford it,” said sophomore Trinti Hampton. “Volunteering at the food pantry has shown me that more students need to know more about it.”

The Aggie Source also provides students with hygiene items, professional clothing for career advancement, and different kinds of food for varying diets. Students who go to the food pantry will receive a list of different options of food groups to choose from inside the pantry.

“The food pantry is here for students come to whenever they are in need,” said Gabrielle Jackson, Aggie Source Coordinator.

Students interested in volunteering at the pantry can apply on Org Sync, and The Food Lion Feeds competition will end on April 30, 2020.

For more information about the Aggie Source Food Pantry, follow their Twitter and Instagram pages, or email [email protected]