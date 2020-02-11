N.C. A&T’s north side of campus faces power outage

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The power substation serving the north side of N.C. A&T’s campus has experienced an outage around 9:40 a.m today.

Electrical service is currently out for buildings in that area, which include the Student Center, General Classroom Building, Craig Hall, Ward Hall and others.

Crews are working to repair the substation and restore power, and the power is expected to be restored soon, according to an email from University Communications.