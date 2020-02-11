N.C. A&T’s north side of campus faces power outage
February 11, 2020
The power substation serving the north side of N.C. A&T’s campus has experienced an outage around 9:40 a.m today.
Electrical service is currently out for buildings in that area, which include the Student Center, General Classroom Building, Craig Hall, Ward Hall and others.
Crews are working to repair the substation and restore power, and the power is expected to be restored soon, according to an email from University Communications.
Senior journalism and mass communication student with a concentration in multimedia journalism.
