SUAB promotes sex education with ‘Sex in the Dark’ program

SUAB and sex experts Lindsay Fram and Marshall Miller partnered to create “Sex in the Dark,” an interactive experience where students asked anonymous questions related to all things sex.

Before the doors opened, people were able to mingle and look at the different health services and clubs that are available at the university.

Kiara Norman, an ambassador of Sexual Health Initiatives for Teens (SHIFTNC) was in attendance to inform the public about safe sex measures. She also discussed how to acquire birth control and STD treatments as well as teach women about their reproductive rights.

“Counselling services is a confidential location for students that want to process intimate partner violence.” said Calena Creft, a clinical counselor representing counseling services.

She also wanted to let students know her mission was to spread awareness about resources concerning consent, stalking and sexual assault.

Prism, which is a LGBTQ+ organization at N.C. A&T also hosted a table. Prism member Kenya Walker represented the group to increase awareness of the club being a safe space for the underrepresented LGBT population on campus. Along with being a campus organization they have also impacted the Greensboro community by creating blankets for the LGBTQ+ youth of Greensboro.

gLOW Iwere given glow sticks and balloons with lights lit the path to their seats. Under each chair was a notecard, so every person could write their anonymous question for the guest speakers to answer.

Questions were then answered aloud by Fram and Miller one by one. Questions ranged from “What is the best way to navigate dating as an FTM (Female to male) trans student?” to “My girl wants to have sex in front of the clock tower, I think she’s serious, what should I do?”

The latter question was answered by Miller with the keyword being consent. He explained that consent is not only needed by the two people having intercourse, but by the people that may view them engaging in the act. Since this is a public space, there is no ethical way of asking passerby’s, “Can I have sex right here?” Therefore, his answer was no.

“I don’t know if I have the best answer on how to date, but something to keep in mind is that meeting people to date who are already going to queer spaces, whether that is Prism on campus or any other queer spaces that are in or around town, they may have a better sense of what that experience is like,” Fram said to the question about dating as a transgender person.

Fram also addressed the possibility of a challenge that may be faced when queer people tell their gender assignment to people they date.

“You do not owe anybody anything, you only need to share information to people you believe will treat you kindly and with care,” Fram said.

The night ended with a lightning round of questions they believed could be answered with one phrase or word. The first question pertained to how often should a person receive STD testing.

“I recommend getting tested every three months if you are sexually active, have multiple partners, or before you have a new partner,” Fram said.

A student in the crowd then announced “-And stop at the student health center table.” The student health center offers free condoms (including latex-free) and courtesy STD testing three times per semester.

“College is a great place and time to learn about sexuality and students should take advantage of the resources offered on campus,” said Fram.

To learn more about what the Student University Activities Board is doing on campus, check out @NCATSUAB on Twitter and Instagram, flyers for all upcoming events are posted on both pages.