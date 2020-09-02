SGA Election 2020: Campaigning at a Distance

The SGA Senate and Class Officer Candidate speeches took place on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31 using the media outlet, Zoom. On the 28th, the upperclassmen officers had their speeches. The freshman officers had their speeches on the 31st.

Since 2011, the SGA elections have taken place online. However, due to the pandemic, candidates are solely relying on social media and word of mouth to maximize the most votes.

Adia Drayton, a sophomore biomedical engineering student running for a senate position in the College of Engineering, has taken full advantage of campaigning on social media since she decided to stay at home this semester.

“It’s definitely a different process, especially with me making the choice to stay at home,” Drayton said. “Since this is a completely online campaign/election, I’m sharing my campaign poster in group chats, stories, and planning an online game to keep the student body/voters involved.”

With a new school year comes new students. Jemoni Carter, a freshman biology student, knows that this year’s election is competitive because of social distancing protocols.

“It’s not going to be the same because of social distancing. People are doing what they can using social media,” Carter said.

Candidates are spreading the word by sharing their content with friends or other members of their campaign team to share on their socials.

The general election will take place on Sept. 3, and the runoff election will be on Sept. 10th. Voting will be available online from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Office of Student Development is responsible for sending the election link through email.



Winners will be announced via Instagram Live @ncatelectionscommittee at 6:10 p.m. after the election time.

Here below are the candidates and the position they are running for:

Senior Class Vice President

Oluchi Chunkwunyere

Olivia Jones

Junior Class Secretary

Aleah Mixon

J’ya Hunter

De’Ana Tyson

Sophomore Class Secretary

Kamyrn Smith

Khloe Villafane

Curtis Shannon Jr.

Marcia Richardson

Desiree Ellis

Jayden Williams

Sophomore Class Treasurer

Trinity Butcher

Namron Chapman

Freshman Class President

Ka’Juan Durer

Laia Garland

Madison Long

Justin Henderson

Juston Matthews

Tiana Minor

Michael Cartwright

Aalana Autry

Freshman Class Vice President

Destiny Surgeon

TaNia McClary

Trent Burke

Briana Hutchinson

Brandon Smith

Ryan Douglas

Sherelle Robinson

Alyssa Lopez

Jordyn Strange

Jai Foskey

Freshman Class Secretary

Antonio Carey

Chamarley King

Tatum Coleman

Naya Lewis

Daina Wilson

Tiniya Martin

Freshman Class Tresurer

Kristian Ellis

Mister Freshman

Jackise Bell

Jordan Tate

Miss Freshman

Daja Snipes

Jaylynn Rutledge

Torree Theodore

Shayla Daggs

Na’Zyia Sabur

Colette Haynie

Michael Ince

Senate – College of Arts,Humanities, and Social Sciences

Julian Woods

Senate – College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies

Maya Johnson

Senate – Willie A.Deese College of Business and Economics

Ellington King

Senate – College of Education

Jaeda Barreto

Senate – College of Engineering

Karimah Preston

Adia Drayton

Mckenzie Harris

Senate – College of Health and Human Sciences

Tia Leak

Kathrine Copeland

Senate – College of Science and Technology

Morgan Woodward