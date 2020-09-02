SGA Election 2020: Campaigning at a Distance
September 2, 2020
The SGA Senate and Class Officer Candidate speeches took place on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31 using the media outlet, Zoom. On the 28th, the upperclassmen officers had their speeches. The freshman officers had their speeches on the 31st.
Since 2011, the SGA elections have taken place online. However, due to the pandemic, candidates are solely relying on social media and word of mouth to maximize the most votes.
Adia Drayton, a sophomore biomedical engineering student running for a senate position in the College of Engineering, has taken full advantage of campaigning on social media since she decided to stay at home this semester.
“It’s definitely a different process, especially with me making the choice to stay at home,” Drayton said. “Since this is a completely online campaign/election, I’m sharing my campaign poster in group chats, stories, and planning an online game to keep the student body/voters involved.”
With a new school year comes new students. Jemoni Carter, a freshman biology student, knows that this year’s election is competitive because of social distancing protocols.
“It’s not going to be the same because of social distancing. People are doing what they can using social media,” Carter said.
Candidates are spreading the word by sharing their content with friends or other members of their campaign team to share on their socials.
The general election will take place on Sept. 3, and the runoff election will be on Sept. 10th. Voting will be available online from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Office of Student Development is responsible for sending the election link through email.
Winners will be announced via Instagram Live @ncatelectionscommittee at 6:10 p.m. after the election time.
Here below are the candidates and the position they are running for:
Senior Class Vice President
Oluchi Chunkwunyere
Olivia Jones
Junior Class Secretary
Aleah Mixon
J’ya Hunter
De’Ana Tyson
Sophomore Class Secretary
Kamyrn Smith
Khloe Villafane
Curtis Shannon Jr.
Marcia Richardson
Desiree Ellis
Jayden Williams
Sophomore Class Treasurer
Trinity Butcher
Namron Chapman
Freshman Class President
Ka’Juan Durer
Laia Garland
Madison Long
Justin Henderson
Juston Matthews
Tiana Minor
Michael Cartwright
Aalana Autry
Freshman Class Vice President
Destiny Surgeon
TaNia McClary
Trent Burke
Briana Hutchinson
Brandon Smith
Ryan Douglas
Sherelle Robinson
Alyssa Lopez
Jordyn Strange
Jai Foskey
Freshman Class Secretary
Antonio Carey
Chamarley King
Tatum Coleman
Naya Lewis
Daina Wilson
Tiniya Martin
Freshman Class Tresurer
Kristian Ellis
Mister Freshman
Jackise Bell
Jordan Tate
Miss Freshman
Daja Snipes
Jaylynn Rutledge
Torree Theodore
Shayla Daggs
Na’Zyia Sabur
Colette Haynie
Michael Ince
Senate – College of Arts,Humanities, and Social Sciences
Julian Woods
Senate – College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies
Maya Johnson
Senate – Willie A.Deese College of Business and Economics
Ellington King
Senate – College of Education
Jaeda Barreto
Senate – College of Engineering
Karimah Preston
Adia Drayton
Mckenzie Harris
Senate – College of Health and Human Sciences
Tia Leak
Kathrine Copeland
Senate – College of Science and Technology
Morgan Woodward
