Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at 87 

WASHINGTON– Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg was a legal pioneer for gender equality and minorities during her time as a Supreme Court Justice.

Affectionately called the Notorious RBG for her intense opinions and durability. In 1999, she exuded immense courage, durability and resiliency after being diagnosed with colon cancer and did not miss a day on the bench. In 2009, she managed to do a similar feat, when she was only absent for less than three weeks after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2009.

After being cancer-free as early as January of this year, Ginsburg was once again diagnosed with her most recent battle of pancreatic cancer.