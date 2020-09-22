Meet Some of Your Newly Elected Freshman SGA Leaders

N.C A&T has an extensive history of stellar student leaders. This year, the undergraduate Student Government Association leaders are no exception.

Through all the changes with strictly virtual campaigning this semester, which began towards the end of August and stopped once the leaders were announced, there was still a decent turnout of candidates running for each position, and for the number of students voting. Some candidates believed the limitations of virtual campaigning helped them be better leaders.

“We are leaders for a reason, and everything happens for a reason,” said Snipes.

There were eight candidates for Freshman Class President, two for Mister Freshman, and seven for Miss Freshman. The winners were announced on September 3rd.

Meet some of the class of 2024 SGA representatives.

Jordan Tate, Mister Freshman

Jordan Tate, a professional theatre major, is honored to serve as Mister Freshman and hopes to make his fellow students proud.

Goals:

“We have been on the limb of what we can really do because of Covid-19, but we are trying to engage the entire class, the people here and at home, but for the most part we are driving home the idea of connecting our class,” he said.

A big focus for Tate is longevity and helping his fellow freshman succeed after college.

“One of my goals is to put ourselves in the position to succeed beyond college, because it is not easy to be a great person in the real world, and I want us to achieve great things after being an Aggie,” he said.

Daja Snipes, Miss Freshman

A criminal justice major, Daja Snipes has high hopes for her ‘20-21 reign. She constantly reminds herself and her fellow Aggies that this is their year to overcome, serve, succeed, and inspire.

“We are going to make this the best experience and freshman year that we can,” said Snipes.

Goals:

“I want to make something unique and not bore my class with zoom calls,” she said. “It is important to reach not only the students on campus but the ones at home as well, so I believe that social media is going to play a big role in both me and Jordan reign, and I believe that creating fun ways to just engage people at home and here, and obviously not everyone here or at home is on social media, but we are going to do the best we can to ensure that everyone is reached.”

Each freshman representative understands the circumstances and changes that are laid upon the class of ‘24, and they want their fellow freshman to know that they are doing everything they can to ensure some sort of “normality” to their college experience.

Tiana Minor, Freshman President

A marketing major, Tiana Minor believes in taking action and never backing down from a challenge.

“I feel great, I feel like I can bring a positive impact to this school and SGA,” said Minor.

Goals:

“I plan on amplifying the freshman class voice, focusing on our mental and physical health while batting through this pandemic, finding and showcasing opportunities for the freshman class, and standing together to promote unity despite social distancing,” mentioned Minor.

With interactions being different this year because of Covid-19, Minor hopes to coordinate with other organizations to have entertaining and knowledgeable workshops and events for students.