Five+scholarship+Tools+Students+can+use+to+find+Money.

Grants and scholarships are two types of financial aid that does not require students to pay back the money issued to them. Here below are five search engines designed to match scholarships that pertain to a student’s profile.

1.Fastweb.com:

This site is a search engine for scholarships, internships, online learning resources and more. As a first time-user, the site will ask for personal information such as graduation year and active involvement at the student’s school or community. After a profile is made, Fastweb will generate their pool of 3 billion dollars to a reduced selection of opportunities that matches best to the applicant. The selection of opportunities will provide information, such as scholarship amount, deadline and background information. There is an option where applicants can label the selection of opportunities into different categories. The categories are used to keep track of what scholarships have passed or are upcoming. Applicants can easily find their scholarships, because of the bookmarks made in the following categories. The five categories are: Are you interested?, I’m interested, I’ve applied, I’ve won and not interested.

2. Scholarships.com:

This site is a resource that can be used without making a profile. Although the site does not require applicants to make a profile, it is easier to find scholarships when a profile cancels out opportunities that do not apply to the applicant. There are tabs listed on the page by scholarship requirements (such as SAT score, age and gender). Based on the listed tabs, people can search for scholarships specific to a characteristic.

3.Aggie Scholarship Application Portal (ASAP):

N.C. A&T has their own scholarship portal open to all classifications. Applications for 2021-2022 will be open on Feb. 1, and closed in early May. Only students and recently admitted students can apply to the portal using their Blackboard login. First-time users are required to complete a general application and have a reference letter submitted before early May. This general application will ask for personal information and details relating to the variety of scholarships’ guidelines. After the general application, the portal will automatically match the general application with different scholarship opportunities that the student qualifies for, the list of suggested scholarships are in the “opportunities” tab. For the reference letter, the portal will send an email to the student’s reference to complete a recommendation.

To look for scholarships specific to a department, students can contact their department to look for scholarship opportunities. For any additional questions and more information, follow @ncatscholarship on all social media platforms. Students can also contact the Office of Student Financial Aid at 336-334-7973 or [email protected].

4. Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF):

A non-profit organization that supports its 47 HBCU member schools. N.C. A&T is a member and one of the largest supporters of TMCF. Therefore, all students can apply for their scholarships by creating a profile. Students must provide an email address without “.edu.” When creating a profile, the site will ask for a resumé and a professional picture. Afterwards, there are scholarships listed from large companies like McDonalds or Wells Fargo.

There are three types of scholarships that TMCF issues: gap completion, access and programmatic.

Gap completion scholarships: For students who demonstrate extreme financial need. By extreme, the student is at risk of not completing school because of funds.

Access scholarships: Covers tuition, fees, on-campus room and board for all classifications.

Programmatic scholarship: Covers all fees and provides leadership and professional development opportunities.

5. United Negro College Fund (UNCF):

A non-profit organization that supports all African-American students that attend college. Additionally, the UNCF has exclusive scholarship funds for 37 private HBCUS. A profile must be made and the selection of opportunities are narrowed down based on a student’s personal life, involvement in school and their community. It offers a variety of scholarships that are related to an applicant’s field of study.