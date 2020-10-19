Aggies do vote early

It is officially election season!

N.C. A&T students have a long history of being politically active and exercising their right to vote. Here is what Aggies need to know about in-person early voting.

The date for the 2020 general elections is Tuesday, Nov. 3. If voters are unable to participate on election day, they have the option to take part in early voting. North Carolina’s early voting period began Thursday, Oct. 15, and ends Saturday, Oct. 31.

The first step to any form of voting is to make sure you are eligible and registered to vote. If you need to check your voter registration status you may do so online.

Early voting site hours and locations can be found online. After selecting your desired county from the drop-down menu you will need to click on the name of the location to see the hours.

First-time voters should bring the following to voting sites to ensure that any issue that may arise with their registration can be cleared up:

A valid form of ID. Acceptable forms include; a driver’s license or state identification card, US passport, student identification card, military identification card.

Supporting documents: bank statements, pay stubs, utility bills, or any document from a government agency that includes your full name and current address.

North Carolina voters who missed the deadline for registration by mail or online may complete same-day voter registration at early voting sites. To complete same-day registration, come prepared with:

A North Carolina driver’s license

Supporting documents: bank statements, pay stubs, utility bills, or any document from a government agency that includes your full name and current address.

A valid university photo identification card and proof that you reside on campus.

Provisional ballots are provided when a voter’s eligibility cannot be confirmed at the polling site. Provisional ballots are used to guarantee that every voter is given the opportunity to cast their ballot by or on election day. Find more information about the guidelines and procedures for

provisional voting by visiting the North Carolina state board of elections’ website. All polling locations will have help stations to aid voters who need assistance.

Voters who are unable to make it to their normal polling site have the option of requesting an absentee ballot, also known as voting by mail. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at any early voting site. The ballots will be stored until they are able to be sent to the correct county for consideration.

Polling locations are taking precautions to keep voters and staff safe from COVID-19. The North Carolina state board of elections’ website lists the following safety precautions:

Enforcing social distancing at polling places and early voting sites

Providing hand sanitizer and masks for voters and election workers who do not bring their own

Providing gloves and face shields for election workers

Erecting barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables

Providing single-use pens in counties that use hand-marked paper ballots, and a cotton swab or disposable stylus for voters who use ballot-marking devices

Frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment in polling places and early voting sites

Recruiting poll workers who are less vulnerable to the virus

Polling locations are legally required to be accessible to all voters. Any voter with a disability who would like assistance can visit the North Carolina state board of elections’ website to find out more.