SGA leads the Blue and Gold Table Talk

The Caldwell Administration led a discussion with administrators from various areas of campus such as the Office of Development, Division of Student Affairs and other contributing departments that are responsible for the operations of N.C. A&T’s campus.

Administrators introduced themselves and answered questions prepared by SGA president, Brenda Caldwell. The questions covered varying topics including: spring 2021, contactless dining and services that are made available for students to use. After Caldwell led the discussion, the table talk split into several breakout rooms by the university’s department.

Before splitting the participants into breakout rooms, Chancellor Harold Martin explained how COVID-19 has impacted Preeminence 2020.

“It has shaped our planning of how we operate and engage students on campus,” said Chancellor Martin.

The school’s recent announcement for the spring 2021 semester was sent via email. In the email, the school listed the following changes that are made:

Classes will begin on January 25, 2021

Spring break is cancelled to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections

One to two self care days will be scheduled during the spring term, this will be announced at a later date

Final exams will be from May 3-7, 2021

Students asked questions during the table talk about the spring semester and student’s success. In the Preeminence 2020 plan, N.C. A&T states that it will commit to excellence in teaching, research and student success.

N.C. A&T will continue to have 2 ½ hour classes for virtual and in-person classes. As the school continues to make classes’ times longer, different departments have ensured to prepare students during the pandemic.

In doing so, the Center for Academic Excellence (CAE) continues to have virtual programs for students to improve and engage in their classes. Some of their programs have been workshops that help students to apply studying skills, such as the “How to Study Math” event. In regards to a student’s progress, the CAE had a workshop specifically designed to have students calculate their tentative GPA based on their midterm grades.

Before COVID-19, career fairs were mainly in-person and held in the Corbett Sports Center.

To prepare students for the workforce, the career fair has been made virtually available to students. The Office Of Career Services continues to have resources for LinkedIN profiles, making a cover letter and more.

The virtual Graduate fair will be made available for students on Nov. 11 from 12-3 p.m via Handshake.

In shifting their plan to better suit social distancing guidelines, Angela Peterson, Director of Auxiliary Services, announced that the school may possibly have an option where students have contactless dining when it comes to the two cafeterias on campus.

No further announcements were made about Einstein Bros. Bagels and Simply to Go being opened for the spring since its temporary closing in September.

For more information about the schools updates in relation to COVID-19 and the spring 2021 planning committee click here. For more information about Preeminence 2023, click here.