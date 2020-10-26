Preparation for North Carolina ballots: What you need to know

Voting will look a bit different than it has in years past because of the pandemic, but exercising your right to do so is as important as ever. The process can have a seemingly endless amount of rules and mundane details, so we’ve prepared some tips that may help make sense of the process for you.

1. KNOW WHEN TO REGISTER.

The deadline to register to vote online, by mail or in person in North Carolina is 25 days before an election, which was Oct. 9 this year. Those who would like to register must be 18 years of age and have U.S. citizenship. Students can register at their permanent address, such as their parents house, or using the campus address.

2. KNOW WHERE TO REGISTER.

You can register to vote at any North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV), your public library or at any local post office.

3. KNOW ABOUT EARLY VOTING.

In North Carolina, early voting takes place through Oct. 31. Dates and hours may vary depending on where you live. During the early voting period, voters can cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. That’s in constant to Election Day, where you have to arrive at a specific polling location.

4. KNOW HOW TO VOTE.

You can vote by mail or in person.

5. KNOW WHAT TO BRING.

If you have previously voted in North Carolina before, you don’t need an ID to vote. If you have not voted in North Carolina, acceptable examples of ID include a driver’s license, U.S. Passport, employee ID, student ID, military ID, or a copy of your utility bill. Poll workers will provide those who cannot provide ID with a provisional ballot.

6. ASK QUESTIONS.

Visit VoteAmerica.com for more information on registering to vote, or contact your local election official.