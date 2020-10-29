N.C. A&T OSA, SGA and SUAB create hybrid spirit week

In lieu of Homecoming week, the Student Government Association (SGA) and the Office of Student Activities have created a spirit week for the last week of October.

This semester, spirit week is a hybrid of virtual events and one in-person event for the week of Oct. 26-30. As students participate in the Spirit Week, OSA is asking students to tag their instagram page, @ncatosa, to be entered to win various prizes.

Events during the spirit week include:

Monday: “Meatless Monday”, a cooking segment with Young M.A.

Tuesday: “Trunk of Treat”, an in-person event of picking up candy

Wednesday: “Wellness Wednesday Scavenger Hunt”, an all-day virtual event

Thursday: “SUAB chills and Thrills”, a netflix party event at 8 p.m.

Friday: “Virtual Aux Cord Wars Live!” , a zoom event where students can participate in battling music choices

On Monday, SGA hosted a cooking segment via Zoom that was led by music artist, Young M.A. During her segment, she created spaghetti and talked to the participants in the meeting.

For the top three participants that are heavily involved in spirit week, there will be baskets given out consisting of prizes, including a pair of AirPods. The only in-person event is a trunk or treat.

OSA hosted a trunk or treat on Tuesday, the event took place at the BB&T stadium parking lot. Students were required to have an aggie one card and a face covering for admission. To pick up candy from different cars, students had the choice to drive through the parking lot or walk in-person to pick up candy.

Sydney McCalum, a sophomore graphic design student transferred from ECU to N.C. A&T. This is her first year at a HBCU and she looks forward to participating in virtual homecoming events and spirit week.

“ I’m going to try to attend the thriller movie night and aux cord wars. I’m glad we’re doing virtual events, it’s not the usual, but SGA and OSA are trying to make the best out of a bad situation, and I commend them for that,” said McCalum.

N.C. A&T OSA and SGA is hosting a trunk or treat at the BB&T stadium parking lot from 4 p.m -6 p.m. Various student organizations are passing out candy to drivers and students who decide to walk to each organization. @NCAT_OSA @ncatsga #ncat pic.twitter.com/2MYrBzm00M — The A&T Register (@TheATRegister) October 27, 2020

For more information on how to get involved in spirit week, visit @ncatosa and @ncatsga. For information about the virtual homecoming events from Oct. 27-Oct. 29, click here.