Chance the Rapper empowers young people to vote

Chance the Rapper, three-time Grammy award winner, spoke on the importance of voting and how he became an artist and an activist. Rev. Christopher Stackhouse, Aggie alumnus, activist and senior pastor of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, was the moderator for this event.

Stackhouse is known for supporting social justice reforms. In being an active voice for justice, he is recognized by the city of Fayetteville, Gov. Roy Cooper, and the NAACP. He spoke at the eulogy of George Floyd’s memorial service.

Chance’s family has an extensive history in politics, his father, Ken Bennett, was a state director for Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential campaign. Chance gave accolades to his parents for giving him a solid foundation of his morals and beliefs. He recently discovered that his grandfather went to N.C. A&T for three years and participated in the Greensboro sit-ins.

I found out yesterday my grandfather was apart of the Greensboro Sit Ins. He passed before I was born but every single thing I learn about him just be making me more and more proud to be his grandson — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 28, 2020

When asked about how people can make a difference in their community, Chance expressed that change can only be done if society wants to change.

“Change has to come by the way we perceive things, what we pay attention to, we are rewarding negative behavior, said Chance the Rapper.

As Rev. Stackhouse moderated the event, several students were chosen to have a question prepared. Brenda Caldwell (SGA Preisdent), Victor Solomon (Mister A&T) and Aigné Taylor (SGA Junior Class Preisdent) are just a few.

When asked about police brutality, the musician went in depth of how a repetitive process is done to officers who are convicted of a crime involving racial injustice. The officer is fired from their position so they can be tried as a citizen and not as an officer. He believes that society needs to elevate where everyone can be safe in their community.

“ We need to indict the system, legislation needs to be in place to convict officers,” said Chance the Rapper.

In the most recent outrage of racial injustice, Chance was personally affected when one of his close friends, Laquan McDonald, was shot 16 times by police officers in 2014. In addition to, the officers erased partial video evidence to cover up the homicide. Outraged by his friend’s death, he used his platform and released Coloring Book, an album that paid homage to his friend during a Saturday Night Live show. In doing so, he spoke on his case and spread the awareness of racial injustice by using #savechicago hashtag to stop gun violencce in the city for 42 hours. He has also given $2 million dollars to Chicago Public Schools and $7 million dollars to Chicago’s youth.

“Through lived experience, all it takes is having someone die close to you to take it seriously and be an advocate,” said Chance the Rapper.

With five days left until the election period ends, celebrities are using their platform to gain more traction in going to the polls. Promoting unification and reform within society, Chance believes in being involved in this election because of the tumultuous year 2020 has been.

“ We have to be involved in this election because it is truly the most important election of our lives… If you have a voice, use it,” said Chance the Rapper.

For more information on voting sites and their schedule, click here. To have a personalized voter’s guide made specifically for your county, visit vote411.org.