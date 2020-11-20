Virtual Town Hall details N.C. A&T’s spring plans

Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. addressed students at the virtual Fall Student Townhall by acknowledging that students of N.C A&T are being threatened by two things right now, COVID-19 and gun violence throughout Greensboro and the university.

The Town Hall on Thursday, Nov. 19, covered academic and research operations, health and wellness protocols, student life, budget, finance and facilities updates and a question and answer session. Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. began the meeting expressing concern about students engaging in off-campus activities.

“It is up to each of us to be aware of our surroundings including the people around us and the time of day or night that we are out and engaged in this community.” Chancellor Martin said. “Not much good happens at such times at night, and we need you to reflect on the decisions that you are making […] your life is not worth the risk of a few minutes in a place where you shouldn’t be around others that you do not know, trust or are not social distancing or wearing masks.”

Chancellor Martin recommends that all Aggies download the Live Safe App because it allows family and friends to track a student’s location, and the app has a direct phone link to the University Police Department.

Tonya Smith-Jackson, Senior Vice Provost of Academic Affairs, went over the academic and research operations.

Smith-Jackson stated that the start of the Spring 2021 semester will begin as a hybrid campus; some students will be distance learning and some students will be off-campus, so students are required to read their syllabus once available in order to know when they will be on campus. International students are only allowed to take one online class for the Spring semester.

Pass or fail will be given out for the Fall 2020 semester; graduate students will be given 1 course and undergraduate students will be given 3 courses to pass or fail. The request date window will begin on December 16th and end on January 29th, all available on TheHub.

Padonda Webb, Interim Executive Director of the Student Health Center, discussed the health and wellness protocols that will be taking place next semester which include every student that will be living on campus will be required to complete a COVID-19 PCR test that will be sent to their address of choice, and it must be returned to Quest Diagnostics on campus by January 11th to the 14th.

Dr. Webb stated that the Student Health Center will be opened on January 4th for anyone in the Greensboro area that wants to get tested for COVID-19. Two nasal swabs will be given at the Student Health Center for COVID-19, one PCR and one rapid antigen test which will give patients results in 15 minutes.

Melody Pierce, the Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs, briefly discussed the student life for the remainder of the Fall 2020 semester, and she stated that students living in on-campus apartments are cleared to stay in their apartments for the remainder of the break, and if students need housing they will be given such.

Dr. Pierce stated that every dormitory will be electrostatically misted and deep cleaned once everyone is moved out, and computers will be installed in Haley Hall, which will remain the designated quarantine dormitory.

Robert Pompey, Vice-Chancellor of Business and Finance talked about the budget updates, and he stated that the tuition and fees have increased for the Fall 2021 semester.

“Students residing in Campus Housing are charged all mandatory fees, and if you are taking an on-campus or remorse course you will pay an on-campus billing rate, and if you take a distance education course you will pay distance education rates, which are cheaper than on-campus rates,” stated Mr. Pompey.

During the question and answer session, a student asked if students were sent home in the middle of the semester and they have to pivot to all online courses would they be given a refund.

Mr. Pompey answered the question by stating that it depends on the timing, because if students are sent home at the beginning of the semester there may only be dining and housing refunds for students, but if students are on campus for 8 weeks there may be zero refunds, so it depends on the timing.

For more information on the course types and billing for the Spring 2021 semester, click on this link.