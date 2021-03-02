JOMC Town Hall announces future plans for Crosby Kids

Gail Wiggins, interim chairwoman of the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, announces upcoming plans in helping Crosby Hall students in career development and increasing experiential opportunities.

Wiggins went over a list of departmental highlights including $500,000 to develop NBCU Academy at N.C. A&T. The academy includes NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. This donation will be going towards scholarships, academic resources, and more equipment for the tv studio in weeks to come.

This year, the JOMC department also partnered with PAN Communications, a global PR agency that allows students to have mentors review their portfolio and have networking opportunities through the PAN Portal Network at Syracuse University. Students participating in the PAN Portal Network are graduating seniors. Mentors interact with approximately 150 students in the fall and will continue to add participants for the spring.

In providing resources for students, Wiggins emphasized the Poynter Newsroom Readiness Certificate program and the virtual NABJ multimedia short course. The department pays for students to take the Poynter Newsroom Readiness Certificate program that can help multimedia journalism students boost their resume.

NABJ short multimedia short course is a workshop focused on students who want to work in the news industry. This will be the first time that the short course is made virtual. Wiggins explained that the short course applies to other concentrations besides multimedia journalism.

“ We are definitely trying to make sure that we provide a number of opportunities for all of the students in our concentrations,” said Wiggins.

The following virtual events offered to students are HBCU- targeted to all concentrations:

Wiggins expressed how the department provides different opportunities to help students figure out their career path and network with alumni in getting their dream occupation.

“ We just want to flood you with all of this information so that you can make decisions with your degree in journalism and mass communication that can take you far,” said Wiggins. “ There are a lot of opportunities in Hollywood, so if you are thinking about moving out to the West Coast, we have a number of alumni that we can connect you to. They can certainly share with you some of the projects and things that they have been working on throughout their career.”

To ensure JOMC students have published work to add to their resume, the department has created a space for students to apply their broadcasting skills outside of the classroom . Dr.Kimberly Smith, professor for JOMC 249, has students producing PSAs on COVID-19 aired on N.C. A&T’s radio station, WNAA-FM 90.1. This station reaches 14 counties in Northern Piedmont North Carolina and Southwestern Virginia.

After a three year hiatus, the JOMC department has revived their newscast for students to create a portfolio of news video material. Spearheading this program is Professor Tracy Clemons, a local news anchor for FOX8, and Dr. Watricia Shuler, a professor over the department’s production class. Content produced for the show will be shown on JOMC’s youtube channel.

The department reviews each program’s concentration to provide a curriculum that represents the current career industry students will be going into. Wiggins explained that the department changes will be a process that will be seen for years to come.

“ We are also looking at a graduate program and a certificate program. I am speaking with faculty to find out what would be the most attractive and beneficial program for journalism students, especially those of you in JOMC who want to further your education,” said Wiggins.

For the upcoming fall semester, a JOMC PR agency will be created for students to practice their concentration and build their resume.

Concluding the town hall, she mentioned current students and notable alumni who have career opportunities in the JOMC department. Arlette Hawkins, 19’ alumna and news producer at WFMY News 2 led a Q&A session on how the JOMC department can better serve their students.

Students can follow the JOMC department’s Twitter and Instagram page at @Aggie_JOMC for incoming information about events and related career opportunities.