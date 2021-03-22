N.C. A&T hosts their 29th annual NABJ multimedia short course virtually

Throughout the short course, rehearsals and auditions were coordinated by career professionals to create a 2021 NABJ Newscast

Due to the pandemic, NABJ multimedia short course used Zoom and StreamYard to host several workshops for students to network and receive insight from career professionals.

The short course lasted from Mar. 17 – Mar. 20, and had 24 students from 18 universities participate in the four day seminar. Out of 24 students, six students represented N.C. A&T: Damien Bell, Jarvis Hough, Dorjea’ McClammey, Jennifer Rice, Jalessa Rogers and Sherae White.

This year’s NABJ Lead instructor was Anthony Wilson, ABC WTVD-11 Anchor and Reporter. With over 10 workshops, Wilson welcomed participants and made closing remarks during the first two days. The seminar had over 25 career professionals that moderated panel discussions and hosted workshops in different areas of expertise.

“Having this virtual course has actually proven to be quite effective. Sure, I don’t want to mislead you, there were some glitches with the webinar and Zoom but guess what?” Sherae White said, “As a JOMC student, one of the things we do is push through regardless of what’s going on and that’s exactly what’s happening in the short course,”

The short course created an environment where students were assigned homework in creating reels, practicing multimedia skills and having the opportunity to have their reel reel reviewed by professionals from notable tv networks including NBC, ABC and CNN.

White, a N.C. A&T senior multimedia journalism student, expressed gratitude for the multimedia short course.

“The short course has changed my life especially as an introvert.” White said. “The sessions have been amazing and to sit in the presence of people that look like me, that sound like me, and understand my struggles, people that have walked this path, that is quite exhilarating.”

Throughout the short course, rehearsals and auditions were coordinated by career professionals to create a 2021 NABJ Newscast. After a digital review of the newscast, there were three scholarship awards presented to the recipients of the award.

