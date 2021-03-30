Campus+Enterprises+prepare+for+Fall+2021

Since the announcement of N.C. A&T’s return to normal operations, Campus Enterprises is focusing on the upcoming fall semester.

Campus Enterprises manages Aggie Dining, Brown Hall, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Parking & Transportation, Aggie OneCard and Elements.

Currently, Williams Dining Hall has closed off the balcony seating area on the second floor. There is caution tape put in place throughout the second floor to refrain students from being near the dining hall’s reconstruction site. Joseph Burdi, Resident District Manager, explains why the dining hall has blocked off the balcony area.

“There was a crack in the balcony floor, and there was water seeping down into the column and actually on the bottom part, there’s some drywall that was saturated. They’re replacing that and sealing the leak so there is no more water seeping through,” Burdi said. .

The seating area should be clear to use in the next few weeks and no later than the upcoming fall semester.

With Aggie Dining, N.C. A&T announced that dining options will return to their normal operating hours in fall 2021. Campus Enterprises is deciding on whether to have self-service stations. They will take into consideration the CDC, local health department, state guidelines, and the university before making their decision.

Einstein Bros. Bagels will return in the fall but not Simply to Go. Simply to Go will be replaced by a pizza pick-up option, Pȧȧvo’s Pizza. Despite the pandemic, Burdi explains that Pȧȧvo’s Pizza is scheduled to open on time.

“We’re expecting to open Pȧȧvo’s at the start of the fall semester and that’s pending if all the construction and health department and if everything goes well, which we assume it will, we will be ready to open at the start of the fall semester,” Burdi said.

As the pizza pick-up option will allow students to have easy access to more food options, Brown Hall will provide easy access for students and faculty in academic services.

Since 2018, Brown Hall has had a vacant space between the ticket office and the mail center. The vacant space used to serve as the university’s bookstore before it was moved to the Student Center.

“Brown Hall is to accommodate the expansion of Business Auxiliary Services that support students, and to relocate faculty from remote locations within Hines Hall to a more centrally located area, to improve student access,” according to William Barlow, Director of Design and Construction.

For more information about Campus Enterprises, students can go to Campus Enterprises’ Instagram and Twitter @ncatcampusent.