COVID-19+dashboard+update

The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated for N.C. A&T for the week of Mar. 27 through Apr. 1.

During the week, 37 students and three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of employees to have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1 is 50, while the total number of students who have tested positive since Jan. 1 is now at 410.

The university has not had a cluster since Mar. 23, where five student residents in Pride Hall tested positive. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the Student Health Center and take heed to the advice of your healthcare provider

The dashboard is updated every Friday and testing is available at the Student Health Center which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Office of Student Activities announced Aggiefest events from Apr. 4-11. Most of the events are virtual besides three in-person events.

Ben and Jerry’s Ice cream social on Apr. 7

Glow golf in the parking lot of Truist Stadium on Apr. 9

Dreamgirls at the Stadium on Apr. 11

For the in-person events, students must register on 1891Connect and have proof of a negative COVID test or a full vaccination. A full vaccination requires both shots and the 2nd shot can be taken up to two weeks prior to attending the movie night.

N.C. A&T has scheduled two commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 9 for 2020 graduates and spring 2021 graduates. The first ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. for the spring 2021graduates. The second ceremony will be at 4 p.m. for students who graduated in spring, summer and fall 2020.

Each graduate will get two guest tickets for the ceremony, as the university tries to limit the number of people in the stadium and enforce social distancing. Face coverings are required for all attendees and graduates.