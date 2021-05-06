N.C. A&T’s Aggie Source Opens Professional Clothing Closet

The Aggie Source that created a food pantry for students is now providing free professional attire with Aggie Rack.

The Aggie Rack’s goal is to provide students with free professional attire to help them succeed in interviews, networking events, career fair attendance, and the workplace.

Gabrielle J. Cash, Aggie Source Coordinator, operates the food pantry and Aggie Rack. Students and staff of the Office of Student Development help out as well.

“The Rack started as a conversation between Dr. Dawn Murphy, and a friend/alum, Patrick Curry, who wanted to find a way to provide business professional clothing items to students who may not have had the means to purchase on their own,” said Cash.

That conversation then progressed into a plan. When the food pantry became operational this semester, there was enough space to bring the Aggie Rack vision to life.

“With funding from Division of Student Affairs, a partnership with Career Services, and the help of California closets, we were able to renovate some rooms in the Source and proceed to stock the shelves,” said Cash. “Patrick Curry was the first to donate to us, and the partnership with Career Services helped to open some doors for corporate funding, which allowed for us to purchase many of the things we currently have in our inventory.”

The founders of the Aggie Rack were able to decide what, when, and how the items would be donated and/or taken out.

“Students will be allowed to shop once per academic year and can receive a complete outfit as needed that consists of a blazer, dress shirt, and skirt/pants,“ said Cash. “We are accepting donations on a rolling basis, during our hours of operation or by appointment.”

The following list is the business professional items that the Aggie Rack will be accepting. All items should be dry cleaned and no older than 5 years:

Blazers

Dress Shirts

Skirts

Pants

Dresses

Ties

Belts

The Aggie Rack is located at the Aggie Source and will be divided into two closet spaces organized by men’s and women’s clothing.

“Although we have items separated by “gender” for organization purposes — we were extremely intentional in having gender-neutral signs made for each door, indicating that students of all gender identities and expressions can shop and select items from whichever closet they prefer,” said Cash.

With Covid-19 hurting so many new ideas and operations on campus from having their average attendance, the Aggie Rack is still grateful to have this opportunity to help students.

“We are very excited to have a soft opening and begin to offer our services. We hope to have a grand opening in the coming months,” said Cash.

The Aggie Rack will operate Tuesday and Thursday between noon and 3 pm by appointment only. Students can register to shop and make their appointment by going to 1891Connect.

Updates regarding hours of operation can be found on the Aggie Source’s social media pages Instagram and Twitter page @ncataggiesource.