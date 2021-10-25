How N.C. A&T Students Prepare for GHOE

Preparation is key to staying ahead of the game during N.C. A&T’s homecoming season. With eight days non-stop full of events, parties and classes, a student must have a plan to tackle homecoming, have fun and be successful.

Since classes usually don’t change their schedules to accommodate homecoming festivities, students have to plan to get their assignments done during the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE).

“I prepare for GHOE by completing all my assignments ahead of time so I won’t have to stress about them next week,” junior criminal justice student Daniel Moore said. “I give myself a certain amount of time the week before so I can get my assignments together and get my mind right for next week so I won’t have to worry and have fun!”

A&T’s homecoming is the largest HBCU homecoming in the nation, students usually make sure they represent their university in the utmost fashion. In addition, homecoming is to honor the Aggie alumni returning home to their beloved university.

There are many student events such as the Hip-Hop Concert and the parties that primarily are targeted to the students on campus. Homecoming tickets sell out expeditiously, so many students set timers and snatch tickets early before there aren’t any left.

Rather it’s buying tickets in advance or filling up their online orders with new clothing and shoes, Aggies organize their GHOE game plan sometimes months in advance.

“After I get homework out of the way, I get a few outfits lined up, schedule a haircut if needed, and then get tickets for whatever events I plan on going to,” junior journalism student Bryce Wingate said.

Students on campus with businesses have an influx of customers during the time of homecoming. Barbers, hairstylists, nail technicians, wardrobe stylists and other student entrepreneurs have sales and promotional events leading up to GHOE to give Aggies a helping hand.

While some students start preparation for festivities early, many students go with the flow.

“I don’t really prepare for homecoming,” senior political science student Namron Chapman said. “I go into GHOE intending to have a good time and to have good vibes.”

Due to the cancellation of last year’s GHOE, some students have trouble getting into the homecoming season and find it difficult to even prepare for the eight-day celebration.

“I take it day by day,” junior kinesiology student Khalia Pulliam said. “I am so unprepared for homecoming this year.”

Homecoming this year kicked off with the Student Government Association’s (SGA) Royal Court Coronation on Oct. 24 and will end with the Gospel Concert on Oct. 31. With this year’s homecoming during the Halloween season, it is sure to be one for the books.