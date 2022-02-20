Honoring The Divine Nine: The Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

This Black History Month, The A&T Register will be recognizing the Divine 9 Greek organizations on our campus. These organizations are a staple in the Black community and will continue to be appreciated at HBCUs all over

The Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrated 90 years chartered this past week. The sorority was chartered on N.C. A&T’s campus on Feb. 13, 1932, by seven women.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, by 22 women at Howard University. The sorority prides itself on recognizing that the sorority goes deeper than just the image.

Taleakca Yates, a Spring ‘21 initiate into the Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Howard University graduate student, considers Deltahood to be more than just a ploy for social media.

“Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in 1913, was a critical part of the women’s suffrage movement, in that Delta women represented Black women, by making a statement that Black women are women and deserved to be recognized as human beings,” Yates said.

Years after the women’s suffrage movement, the sorority continues to bring awareness to voter registration and emphasize the general election. On their Instagram page, they had a series called “Who’s On The Ballot?” an infographic that helped voters explain different candidates running for local government positions.

The Spring 21’ class of the Alpha Mu Chapter has 50 initiates and is responsible for their “90th Anniversary Week of Service.” All of their activities are based on their Five Point Programmatic Thrust:

Economic Development

Educational Development

International Awareness and Involvement

Physical and Mental Health

Political Awareness and Involvement

The entire week had programs from self-care to voting in the local elections. The program, “Invest In Your DreAMs,” had members make financial literacy pamphlets for high school students.

This semester, the chapter continues to prioritize safety by being hybrid, having in-person programs and Zoom sessions. Their program, “Truth Behind The Tulsa Massacre” impacted members like Aigné Taylor, a Spring 21 initiate and senior political science and sociology student.

“I had the pleasure of developing a Political Awareness & Involvement program about the true injustices that took place before, during and after the Tulsa Massacre,” Taylor said. “The program was interactive and educational—guests were able to learn a lot about Black Wall Street, building wealth in the Black community and why the Tulsa Massacre was kept hidden for so many years. It felt good to educate others and motivate them to combat racial injustices.”

Taylor serves as a student leader on campus. Some of her roles include president of the National Black Student Association (NBLSA) and parliamentarian of the Student Government Association (SGA). She enjoys being a part of something bigger and being a member has made her be more confident.

“I am able to maneuver spaces more confidently…The list of Delta women that have influenced me is long enough to create a book–seriously,” Taylor said. “ Former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm sticks out the most to me. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm paved the way for Black women like me aspiring to be in socio-political spaces.”

Consistently, members are inclined to expand their community outreach because of the people they look up to in their organization. Dr. Kecia Williams-Smith, a Spring 94’ initiate from the Alpha Mu chapter will be celebrating 28 years since she became a member.

“They were in various organizations, working with Black child development and doing voter registration drives, and I wanted to be a part of that and I joined my junior year,” Smith said.“Being a member did further enhance those skills that I had.”

Smith became the chapter’s chaplain before progressing to an alumnae chapter in Atlanta. Afterward, she joined different graduate chapters once she graduated from North Carolina A&T. Currently, she is an assistant professor and director of the Master of Accoutnancy Program in the Department of Accounting Finance at her undergraduate alma mater.

When asked about her experience, it is a life cycle where her professional career mirrored her sorority life. She wants to invest in the next generation of African-American accountants and be a mentor to the current undergraduate members of Alpha Mu.

“ To be a faculty member and sow into those undergrads’ lives, or just support as an older sorority member means the world, and it brings me joy,” Smith said. “ We are still pushing for social justice issues, articulating our place in society, advocating for others whether it is for vaccinations or voting rights, that is what makes us more than stepping, more than the T-shirts we wear because in our DNA, is the commitment to the history of our people, into serving our community.”