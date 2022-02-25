Honoring The Divine Nine: The Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

This Black History Month, The A&T Register will be recognizing the Divine 9 Greek organizations on our campus. These organizations are a staple in the Black community and will continue to be appreciated at HBCUs all over.

The Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined the N.C. A&T campus in March of 1951. However, the sorority’s inception began on the campus of Butler University on Nov. 12, 1922, by seven female educators.

Unlike other National Pan Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations, this sorority was founded by university graduates as a professional organization. Their slogan is “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” and they strive to achieve progress in areas of education, health awareness and leadership development.

“A Sigma woman is someone that holds their head high,” N.C. A&T alumna and Spring 2020 Gamma Chapter initiate Kendra Payne said. “She supports and advocates for the community while forever being a sister to her sorors.”

Today, the sorority has welcomed more than 100,000 women from every profession and has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, United States Virgin Islands and the United Arab Emirates.

Members often find inspiration inside of their chapters through sisterhood.

Dionne Malone, a senior social work student and Spring 2020 initiate into the Gamma Chapter, serves as the chapter Miss Sigma Gamma Rho and community service chair for the 2021-2022 school year. Malone uses her sisters to motivate her to be the best version of herself.

“Seeing [my prophyte’s] determination and accomplishments has inspired me,” Malone said. “I know I’m just as capable of success as anyone else, which motivates me to work harder.”

N.C. A&T alumna Taylor Marshall, a Spring 2019 initiate into the Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. transferred to N.C. A&T, but appreciates the family she was able to gain while a part of the organization.

“Sisterhood is important because it allows you space for someone to see you for who you really are. Having someone to have your back and be your keeper is way more important than words could ever describe,” Marshall said. “Thanks to my sisters, my prophytes and my [neophytes] I have learned to be my authentic self, to appreciate the bonds in front of me, to serve, to lead and to stick to my morals above all else.”

The Gamma Chapter has served the Greensboro community for over 30 years. From baby drives partnered with The Pregnancy Network to mental health programs discussing the misconceptions and disparities of Black mental health, the Gamma Chapter has made its mark on N.C. A&T’s campus.

“It means a lot to ease the weight on someone,” Payne said. “Life can be really hard and I think an act of kindness goes a long way.”

Marshall is the founder of Not Just a Smile, a nonprofit organization that sheds light on mental health in minority communities.

“Being an SGRho has allowed me to impact the community at an even greater reach with my nonprofit. You never realize how far being a part of the Divine Nine can get you until you’re in spaces where people will support you just for that,” Marshall said. “I have made a number of connections with sorors and other [NPHC] members who have supported my mission with [my non-profit] and given me room to serve.”

The Black community has been a motivating force for all Greek organizations in the NPHC, and members from all organizations reflect on its importance. Dejah Sanders, a senior sociology student and Spring 2019 initiate into the Gamma Chapter understood the impact Black Greek organizations meant to their communities.

“Without the black community working together, then we will never conquer,” Sanders said. “The [Divine Nine] sororities and fraternities work together to provide for and support people in our communities, and the outcome will be bigger if we all do our part and work together as the [Divine Nine]. If we don’t do it, who will?”

Marshall agrees with her soror and feels that there will always be a need for Black Greek life in our society.

“I have seen countless [Divine Nine] members see forth the mission of all of our founders and serve the community every day. There is so much work to be done around us and so long as this is true there will always be [a] need for us to spread love and serve all,” Marshall said.