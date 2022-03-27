PRISM+Celebrates+their+10th+Anniversary+at+PRIDE+Prom

Queer family and allies alike, Aggies harnessed the color spectrum on Mar. 26, celebrating the 10th anniversary of PRISM’s founding at their first PRIDE Prom.

PRISM is an LGBTQIA+ support organization at N.C. A&T launched as an effort to cultivate a safe, non-judgmental space for educational outreach, advocacy, and visibility of LGBTQIA+ issues and information. Grace Ancrum (she/her/hers, they/them/theirs), a senior innovation and entrepreneurship student and PRISM President, commented on the importance of this event to the youth present.

“I have mentored over 200 students, and everyone has a different pronoun, personality, major, etc. Everyone is unique in their identity and will tell you that we are out and proud. For example, I have my tail, makeup, and pantsuit because I feel that I represent all scales of gender. Everyone represents different colors, and that is what composes the identity of the LGBTQ community,” Ancrum said.

Held in Deese Ballroom, the PRIDE Prom programming included friendly competitions dedicated to hair, dress, vogue, and PRIDE royalties. Vogue in Ballroom is an artistic dance performance that originated from Black and Latinx trans-women in the Harlem scene.

Students honored the legacy of Ballroom pioneers through their performance on the runway, with some garnering special recognition for their talent. Azurite Mobley (they/them/theirs), a senior journalism and mass communications student and runway participant for best dressed, strutted the runway in a Western-inspired red-and-white outfit. Mobley spoke after their walk about the Aggies’ creative use of color at the ball.

“As cliché as it may sound, the rainbow flag shows how vibrant we all are as queer people; even those that came in an elegant black had a shimmer and shine. I think we all desire to pop out however it may look. As for me, I like red-and-white. It involves some of my favorite colors because it shows how simple I am yet vibrant,” Mobley said.

Provided with the help of the Student University Activities Board (SUAB), other festivities included desserts, a 360° photo booth and red carpet, and a DJ. Taylor Moore, a senior pre-law liberal studies student and SUAB President, discussed helping out with the event and the importance of expressing LGBTQIA+ inclusivity on the event flyers.

“SUAB is known to bring communities together. PRISM reached out to ask for help putting the prom together, feeling there were not enough events for the communities they represent. This prom is not only for the LGBTQ community but the alliances that want to support the LGBTQ community. PRIDE Prom represents all communities coming together, with an emphasis on LGBTQ-inclusivity,” Moore commented.

For more information about PRISM’s upcoming events, you can follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@ncatprism).

For more information about SUAB’s upcoming events, you can follow them on Instagram (@ncatsuab)