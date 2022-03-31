Honoring The Ladies of Excellence

As Women’s History Month comes to an end, The Ladies of Excellence exemplify why we celebrate Women’s History Month. The Ladies of Excellence is a women-led organization founded in 2001 at N.C.A&T serves 200 women. Their core values focus on sisterhood, community service, business etiquette, and professionalism. The Ladies of Excellence are all about uplifting women and helping them strive for greatness.

Many members of this organization are small business owners, therefore the organization is always supporting and promoting their businesses throughout the year. The Ladies of Excellence host business expositions around campus, as well as promote many of these businesses on their social media pages. N.C.A&T is full of young, educated, entrepreneurs, and this allows its members the opportunity to market themselves among like-minded peers and service the campus community.

They recently hosted a collaboration event with the Women in Science and Technology, titled “High Tea with the Ladies of Ayantee.” This event was a brunch where women were able to dress their best and celebrate Women’s History Month. The event was hosted on March 20 on campus and it was open to the public. During the event, attendees focused on uplifting women and promoting mental health. It was an evening of beautiful attire, good food, good people, and good inspiration.

“As a psychology student, mental health is very important to me. So I always try to do mental health check-ins every week, to establish that this is a sisterhood and that you do have someone who cares,” said Sharadiant Hamilton, a junior psychology major at N.C.A&T and the president of The Ladies of Excellence.

After being introduced to the organization at an org fair her freshman year, Hamilton states that she was instantly attracted to the aesthetic of the organization, its values, and most importantly the people. After loving the program her freshman year she became programming chair her sophomore year and is now the standing president as a junior.

Hamilton wears many hats and titles: she is a daughter, sister, friend, student, and organization leader. With everything that’s on her plate, it can get a little overwhelming, but her mom and grandma are who inspire her to keep striving for excellence. She calls her mom “Ms.Make it happen” because even as her being a single parent, she’s always made a way.

“My grandma was a pastor and she was super passionate about her work for the community. In a way, I feel like I embody that in her presence.” Both Hamilton’s mom and grandma have shaped and molded her into the beautiful leader that she is today.

“My mom had me when she was 17 years old and it was a different experience. I was blessed to grow up watching her strive for better, it made me who I am today,” said Najira Davis, a junior psychology major, and a new member of The Ladies of Excellence.

Davis is a first-year transfer student at N.C.A.&T. and a bit unfamiliar with the school, so a sisterhood was exactly what she needed. Like Hamilton, Davis also comes from a single-parent household that has shaped her into who she is today. These women and their background is a reminder of the importance of being an example for those around you. Davis said that the reason she joined this organization is that “The Ladies of Excellence is a group of women who are striving for the same thing and that is excellence.”

African-American women are occupying positions like vice president of the United States and supreme court judge nominee. Women are reaching milestones and standing in business like never before and the Ladies of Excellence plan on continuing the legacy. This organization is helping women navigate college and their future. For more information about the Ladies of Excellence and upcoming events, you can follow them on Instagram (@ladiesofexcellence).