Chancellor Martin speaks on enrollment growth, student success and Aggie-Eagle Classic

Chancellor Harold Martin has seen this campus grow since he graduated in 1974, from enrollment to the graduates, the former student and now Chancellor has only seen improvements since his time as a student.

Martin discussed many of his new goals for the upcoming academic school year on Wednesday, Aug. 17th at a press conference. Martin also addressed concerns regarding housing and parking on campus.

“I’ve seen substantial growth obviously, growth in terms of enrollment but also growth in graduates that impact other graduates with the intentionality of advancing this institution,” Martin said.

With being the number one HBCU since 2014, N.C. A&T has grown in population ever since. 13,500+ students are expected to be enrolled this academic year.

Without adding any new residential halls or new parking areas on campus, many students and parents are concerned about how campus life will look with an increased enrollment.

Martin also addressed his master plan and how it takes everyone at A&T to see the benefits on campus.

“Our revenue comes from the state corporations that can pay for some things, but for parking, residence halls and recreational facilities for the students, that comes from student fees,” Martin continued. “When we start making decisions to address the needs of our master plan, that priority list that our students pay for, we take that much more seriously.”

Martin touched on the significance of the Aggie-Eagle Classic that takes place on Labor Day weekend in Charlotte. Being the chancellor and alumni, Martin knows a thing or two about the strong rivalry between N.C. A&T and North Carolina Central.

“I’ve always been a season ticket holder, our sons grew up going to athletic events on this campus and going to the Aggie-Eagle Classic over the years,” Martin said.

Martin’s first Aggie football game he watched as a kid was the Aggie-Eagle classic, so he’s hoping the Aggies can win this game and start the season on the right foot.

“There will be big fans, lots of trash talking and it’s always an exciting event for that big deal of the Aggie-Eagle Classic,” Martin continued. “I expect our team to come out and perform well. I’m excited for what will be a launching pad for a successful season for our football team.”

N.C. A&T will play NCCU on Saturday, Sept. 3rd at 7:30 p.m. The game will take place in Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Martin is currently the longest serving chancellor within the UNC System and HBCU chancellor and he looks to continue his tenure for the foreseeable future.