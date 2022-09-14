‘It’s like a family reunion’: The Return of the SGA Cookout

Last Friday, the Student Government Association and the Office of Student Activities hosted Aggie’s Family Reunion: The Cookout in the Villages Quad.

The Student Government Association’s cookout was filled with good vibes, great music, and good food to end a week of classes.

Michael Bivens, Vice President of External Affairs for SGA, hosted and DJ J Glove, Justin Glove, gave dynamic duo status as they hyped the crowd with classic songs and dances that were cookout related.

“The whole reason for the cookout is for the student body to see SGA for not only advocacy but as people. So, they know, “Okay, cool, a face to a name, and we can count on them whenever they need something.” Bivens said.

This event is considered the “return” because it has not been held since before 2019 and the pandemic, and one of Bivens’ initiatives for this year is to bring the culture back to A&T.

“The biggest thing about the cookout was to bring back the culture for the whole university because we were in covid for a very long time.” Bivens continued. “People didn’t get to see those new things to see people outside and having fun and interacting and socializing with also free food.”

Newly elected members of the Student Government Association, along with the executive board and royal court, served students classic cookout items such as hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, fried fish, baked beans, pasta salad, and potato salad.

“I think it’s cool, everyone’s getting together; it’s like a big family cookout vibe.” Nalah Connell, freshman biology student said, “The wait times were a little intense, but the food was good.”

For many students, this was their first time seeing SGA in a non-advocacy way, but this event made students excited for their future events.

“I’m very excited for the other ones. It’s making me more excited about being on campus and experiencing real college life.” Connell said

Verge Modeling Troupe and Couture Productions each gave modeling performances that had students in awe.

Brianna Davis, freshman criminal justice student said, “Watching other people dance. And have fun, and being around this community is enjoyable.” Brianna Davis, freshman criminal justice student said. Her favorite part was dancing, of course. “Being in the middle of the circle dancing is the thing I love most.”

This year the Student Government Association wants to be more involved with student engagement and is working on being more visible and seen by students.

“What you will see if People Administration 2.0 prides itself on being visible, so you’ll see us dressing up and being outside and talking to students and saying “wassup,” Bivens said. We are going to make sure we are visible and personable so that everyone understands we are here for you cause, at the end of the day, we are public service.

For future events, follow @ncatsga on Instagram.