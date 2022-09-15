English+Honor+Society+hosts+Open+Mic+Night

Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society held their second open mic night on Wednesday night, it was a great night to broadcast on-campus talent.

The society prides itself on the encouragement of high achievement in the areas relating to English and literacy, promotes cultural stimulation on campus, interest in literature, and excellent character and fellowship amongst its members and fosters every aspect of the English discipline.

After a successful event last year, Sigma Tau Delta decided to bring it back for round two. The event was held in the Student Center and featured poets, rappers, and singers.

It was a lighthearted and relaxed affair focused on creating a safe and open space for students to express themselves and their creativity.

“The open mic night was held to allow its members to express themselves and “allow an open space for others on campus to express themselves as well,” English Honor Society President Keishawn Terry said.

There was never a dull moment throughout the night as Terry flowed between each performance and ended the night with a bit of karaoke with the audience.

Terry shared a piece he wrote titled “Reading Is Fundamental”. He found inspiration for this piece from being a Black man in the south.

Terry incorporates his upbringing and experiences into his own work. He believes that there us a greater problem within the black community worldwide.

“There was a greater system at play that not only caused the crimes but is the cause of black people, in general, being put down globally,” Terry said.

If you ever wanted to see underrated talent on campus this was the event for you. Many pieces drew on topics such as mental health, sexual abuse, self worth, and comedy.

Another piece that had a lasting effect was Sophomore visuals major Briana Ballentine. Ballentine’s performance had a particular flow and emotion that was well received.

“Whenever I make a poem I picture in my mind how do I want to present this, I pick an emotion and try to go with it – if this needs to be said and needs to be heard I’m fine with sounding angry because it needs to be said.” Ballentine said.

Ballentine believes that the emotion she exudes in each performance directly follows the materials of the piece. Naturally her piece held a lot of power as it was inspired by protests for black rights.

Ballentine also drew inspiration from world views shared by herself and her friends, taking into account people’s perspectives, especially those who have experienced something similar.

This knowledge of her vocal image is nothing short of remarkable considering its contrast to her major and classification.

Other notable performers included freshman Kahlia with her piece “He Studies Me” and poet laureate Erys with her piece “Hermit Crab.”

This event also featured original songs on breakups, love, and relationships.

The Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society plans to hold more events in the future; for more information about future events and general information about the honor society you can follow Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society on Instagram @sigmataudelta_ncat.