Crank+and+Paint+turns+up+Again

N.C. A&T’s Student University Activities Board (SUAB) held their second annual Crank and Paint on Sunday, a highly-anticipated SUAB staple event that allows students to unwind while painting and turn up to trap music.

The event sold out in less than 24 hours as students scrambled to Ticket Return to secure their tickets for the event.

Aneya Cornwell, junior social work student and the novelty chair for SUAB, explained how Crank and Paint became a staple event.

“It’s just a good time for people to come out and paint.” Cornwell said. “Usually, it’s sensual vibes and R&B, but we like to do a twist, and the novelty chair is always coming up with unique and interpersonal things. So you can paint and be cool, or you can paint and turn up and that’s what Crank and Paint is.”

DJ Kitty was the main entertainer, giving the crowd hits such as Rollin’ by Gherbo, Back in Blood by Pooh Sheisty and many other trap-related songs for the audience to sing along and vibe.

In addition to making each year different, Cornwell decided to add a painting instructor, canvas bags and stenciled canvas.

“I want students to have a safe space to come, it is a Sunday and everybody doesn’t want to go out all the time,” Cornwell said. “And just understand that they have things and events accessible to everybody.”

Phillip Osborne served as the painting instructor for the event. Osborne is currently a high school guidance counselor and a professional artist. Some of his murals can be seen in downtown Greensboro, Winston Salem, North Carolina, as well as Winston Salem State University, Livingstone College and Fayetteville State University.

“My objective is to reach out to all the youth, whether it’s creating murals or whether it is Crank and Paint, mentoring youth, or just giving back.” Osborne said. “I just utilize my art to inspire others.”

Osborne’s favorite part of the event was watching students enjoy themselves through relaxing and painting.

“My favorite part was just the collaborative part,” Osborne said. “Everybody gathering together and coming up with one common goal is to complete a painting and fellowship and vibe with one another. It’s good that this organization created an activity to sit back and release, kind of like a therapeutic event.”

Students were able to paint to their heart’s desire with either a stenciled design of an Aggie paw or their own piece but all of the art was highly creative.

“I like to paint and draw, and it was going to be a vibe,” said Caira Duncan, sophomore business marketing major. “My favorite part was putting my drawing skills to the test.”

If you missed out on this event, be sure to follow SUAB on Instagram to stay updated on future events.