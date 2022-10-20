Kappa Week 2022: Who is the new Miss Kappa Alpha Psi?

The Miss Kappa Alpha Psi Pageant kicked off Kappa Week 2022. Seven N.C. A&T students competed to represent the fraternity as Miss 1911, Miss Krimson and Kream, Miss Alpha Nu and Miss Kappa Alpha Psi.

The pageant featured students Nina Crenshaw, Empress Cox, Alexis Black, Elaina White, Jasmine Amaniampong, India Powers and Janai Wanambwa.

The contestants were judged in the following categories:

Opening Dance Number

Introduction

Oratory

Swimwear

Talent

Q&A

The pageant started with a show-stopping dance number to Michael Buble’s “Feeling Good,” quickly followed by contestant introductions. After the introductions were the oratories, where the contestants gave a three minute speech about the miseducation of the Black woman.

Senior journalism student Alexis Black used the oratory as an opportunity to talk about an obstacle she faced growing up.

“I wanted to take it back to my experience,” Black said. “When I was younger, I had moments where I was picked on because I was the lightest one in the room in a predominantly Black school. I realized people thought you had to be a certain shade to be considered Black.”

After the oratories was intermission, and students in the audience shared who they thought was going to take home the crown.

“I think Empress had an amazing oratory, but Elaina ate down, too,” said political science and journalism student Kuleema Kuteh. “As far as introductions went, India came to win. All the girls are doing great, and it might be too soon to tell.”

The swimwear category followed the intermission. Each contestant showcased their best bathing suits.

Next was the talent section, where the contestants showed their special skills in an attempt to impress the judges and the audience.

Junior journalism student India Powers stunned the crowd with a beautiful rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys.

The final category was the Q&A. Contestants picked a random question out of a basket and were judged based on the answer they gave.

Finally, the royal court for the Alpha Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated was revealed. Black was named as Miss 1911, Wanambwa was named Miss Krimson and Kream, Powers was named Miss Alpha Nu, and White was crowned as this year’s Miss Kappa Alpha Psi.

This was White’s first time ever participating in a pageant.

“It was a great opportunity for me to step outside of my comfort zone,” said White, junior journalism and theater student. “The bond I created with the other contestants and the men of the Alpha Nu Chapter has been amazing.”

Including White, three out of the four ladies crowned to the royal court are journalism students.

“I love being a Crosby Kid,” White said. “Just to be surrounded by ladies that seek the same thing I do, we can really use our talent to help each other, to help our court, to help the men of the Alpha Nu Chapter and to help the community. Crosby all day everyday.”

Other fraternities and sororities were also there to show their support.

“This event is special to me as someone who has done a pageant before,” said Phaizon Myers, senior civil engineering student and Mister 1913 of the Alpha Mu chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. “I understand the hard work that goes into this. Being able to represent yourself in front of your friends and family is a big deal and I’m excited to see it.”

White also talked about her duties as the new Miss Kappa Alpha Psi and what events people can look forward to.

“My duty is to always be a service to others,” White said. “The court will be at all the programs this week for Kappa Week, and we are also planning a winter apparel drive. We just created a new instagram page for people to follow our events and to see what the royal court has to bring.”

To keep up with the royal court of the Alpha Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, follow on Instagram.