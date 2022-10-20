S.A.V.E An Aggie: Forum

The Student Government Association (SGA) hosted the S.A.V.E. An Aggie: A Health and Safety Forum on Tuesday. As students gear up for homecoming, SGA felt it was important to address concerns for the week

“We are on the brink of GHOE, it’s next week, and there’s been a lot of concerns relating to health and safety,” said Madison Long, SGA attorney general. “We’ve heard things on Twitter and it’s important for students to know the different aspects they have and the different resources they have on campus to help them, and ultimately SGA is here to support them.

Major of Patrol Operations from the University Police Department (UPD), Darrin Davis, spoke on the S in S.A.V.E., which stands for secure. UPD is taking proactive safety measures to ensure the safety of students during the week of homecoming.

These measures include:

Increase of campus lighting

Over 100 officers on patrol

Over 1000 security cameras

Additional residence hall security

Increase of Patrols and Police presence

Davis also reminded students to report property crimes.

“Make sure to lock your car doors, remove valuable items and report all crimes,” Davis added.

Long and Curtis Shannon, current Mister A&T, gave students insight on the purpose of SGA and the A in S.A.V.E, which is to advocate. They both highlighted events SGA has hosted, such as Aggies Day of Service, Speak your Piece and Handshake/LinkedIn Workshop.

“As SGA, that’s our main goal,” Long said. “We can’t advocate for you if you can’t report to us and if you can’t tell us what your needs are. So we are here to help and direct you to the resources that you need.”

Title IX ambassadors spoke on the V in S.A.V.E., which is to vocalize. The ambassadors emphasized the phrase, “If you see something, say something.” The ambassadors cautioned students to exercise consent and respect consent.

The Alvin Blount Student Health Center’s representative reminded students to safely establish boundaries with the E in S.A.V.E, to establish. In addition, the representative stressed the point of nutrition: ensuring you stayed hydrated and well-rested and ate during the week. Finally, for students who are 21 or older, the representative highlighted drinking responsibly, but only if you are of age and, if you are, do not drink at all.

“The most important thing I learned today was to be the aggie that you want someone else to be, the pay it forward kind of thing. Also, the last slide of the Health presentation was about who you want to be on October 31st. You don’t want to be the 10 seconds of fame person, or be viral on Instagram for a negative thing, and mess up potential scholarships,” said Taylor Peele, junior food and nutritional science student.

As homecoming week is upon us, do not forget to ask yourself, “Who do you want to be on Monday, October 31st, 2022?”