The+Gamma+Chapter+of+Sigma+Gamma+Rho+brings+in+new+Rhoyalty

The Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. crowned their royal court on Tuesday, Nov. 8, leaving four NC A&T contestants to fulfill the upcoming role of being Mister 1922, Mister Gamma, Mister Blue & Gold and Mister Sigma Gamma Rho for the 2022-2023 school year.

Daniel Moore, Amir Ross-Obare, Monetrell Jones, Ty’ron Williams, Joseph Grant, Amari Budd, Jordan Washington and Vaughn Taylor were the eight contestants intended to compete in this year’s pageant.

Many students and family were in attendance Tuesday evening including the newly elected Kappa Alpha Psi royal court to show their support for the Mister Sigma Gamma Rho pageant.

“It feels good to see from the other side,” said Elaina White, junior multimedia journalism student and Miss Kappa Alpha Psi. “We know exactly how they feel to be practicing and putting so much hard work and dedication into a pageant to come out and do it in front of people, and put on a great show.”

The following contestants were judged based upon their personality walk, followed by their talent of their choice, and ended with a question and answer portion.

Each contestant’s unique appearance and sense of style were introduced at the beginning of the pageant, along with how they complemented their personalities. All of the candidates found unique ways of describing who they were in such clothing.

After that, the talent portion commenced. Each contestant brought a special talent to the table, ranging from gospel or R&B singing to preparing a hearty soul dinner, to dancing, taekwondo and even making toothpaste.

The audience showed a great amount of compassion for each contestant that came across the stage. The ultimate leading factor to the upcoming royal court positions were the question and answer.

Each contestant received the same first question asking why they chose to participate in the Mister Sigma Rho pageant over the other pageants on campus. This was then followed by a random question that contestants chose from a box.

“The ladies of the Gamma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated have shown me what it means to work as one unit, to breathe as one breath, to beat as one heartbeat,” Ross-Obare said. “They have shown me what it means to have a family outside of your own family.”

The judges then revealed the winners and Gamma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. 2022-2023 royal court. Joseph Grant was chosen as the Mister 1922, Amari Ross-Obare was selected as Mister Blue and Gold and Vaughn Taylor as the new Mister Gamma.

Overwhelmed with excitement, Taylor expressed his gratitude for the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho and their mission statement.

“It starts off with four words, greater service, greater progress. Four words that hold an immense amount of weight,” Taylor said.

The judges concluded the awards by announcing the winner of the most anticipated and prominent position Mister Sigma Gamma Rho. Amari Budd, a junior industrial systems engineering student to fulfill such a position was crowned the new Mister Sigma Gamma Rho for the 2022-2023 school year

Overcome by emotions, Budd says this award was more than just a title. His experience and life long friendships made the win all worthwhile.

“It feels amazing to stand up here with my brothers and be crowned Mister Sigma Gamma Rho.” Budd said “I encourage anybody to do this pageant next year, it’s a great opportunity, and a great family. Even my brothers who unfortunately didn’t win, they’re still here supporting me and that’s what I love the most.”

Follow the Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority on Instagram to stay up to date with their new royal court and programs and events they have planned throughout the year.