The Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. along with the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement and the Black Bus Inc. hosted the Campaign for Climate Change Environmental Rally on Monday at Dudley to raise awareness for climate change.

The rally provided students with information regarding the environment and climate change. The event began with a speaker, who is a leader in environmental justice, La’Meshia Whittington. Whittington is the deputy director for Advance Carolina and the Carolina Black Alliance deputy of programs.

Whittington shared words of wisdom and empowerment to students who are looking into fighting for climate change.

“As students right now, you have the most power in this county, than most citizens and residents in this county. Elected officials will do what it takes to listen to the student body because this is a constituent,” Whittington said. “You can actually call a meeting with your county commissioners or city council.”

Senior political science student Arianna Mackey, was one of the organizational leaders and her awareness inspired her to lead the rally.

“I realized that there is a lack of awareness in our community. When it comes to Black, Brown and Latino communities, we have a significantly lower awareness of environmental issues, and just a level of being environmentally conscious than our white counterparts. I thought a program like this would be a great way to increase that awareness,” Mackey said.

Mackey also said how her studies at N.C. A&T have helped her become more informed and she wants other students to learn more about the injustice involving the environment and climate change.

“I think students can benefit from this event as the purpose was to raise awareness of environmental justice and history of environmental racism in Eastern North Carolina. I think it’s important for students to have that awareness before they decide they want to fight for this issue,” Arianna Mackey, senior political science said.

After Washington’s speech, students took to the streets marching through campus advocating for environmental change. Posters and chants advocating for climate change filled the cold air around Dudley Hall.

“We are marching for climate change because we are the change agents. As we march, I want us to begin to think about every step that you take, ushering it in authority that is higher than you,” Whittington said. “We’re a spiritual people, why do you think we think we take to the streets when our people are shot down? Because it’s spiritually embedded in the fiber of who you are,”

Mackey and Whittington both gave tips on what students can do to reduce the harm we cause to the environment:

Increase recycling

Use less water

Composting

Create less waste

Vote for candidates fighting for environment justice

You can keep up to date with the Alpha Mu chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc, Office of Civic Engagement and Leadership and Black Bus Inc on Instagram.