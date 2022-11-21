Men on the Move and The Village Mentoring tackle Men’s Mental Health

With the importance of mental health and openly expressing your troubling issues on the forefront of the student body’s minds, two organizations on campus held a men’s mental health talk.

Men on the Move (MOTM) and The Village Mentoring program came together to collaborate on a candid and open discussion on the mental health issues that exist within the Black community, specifically for Black men.

The event was led by representatives from both organizations. It began with the audience being tasked to rank the struggles they deal with on a daily life basis. Majority of the attendees came to the conclusion that ‘temptation in life’ and ‘friends and relationship struggles’ were the most prevalent issues.

The presenters kicked off the meeting with definitions of anxiety and stress. One of the presenters, Wesley Worrell, a junior journalism & mass communications student, spoke on his personal experience with anxiety. His experience with anxiety attacks allowed him to help a friend who had a similar experience.

“In 5th grade, I had my first anxiety attack while watching a movie in a school classroom. I had to go to the school counselor’s office and started to receive therapy sessions as well,” Worrell said.

Representatives from both organizations stated facts on the mental health of African American men. Black men are 20 percent more likely to experience serious psychological stresses and that the rate of major depressive disorder in young adults has increased 3 percent from 2015 to 2018.

These shocking statistics soon had the audience questioning why Black men were at a higher risk of being exposed to traumatic conditions, yet less likely to seek help on their mental wellbeing.

“I think it’s because men today aren’t in touch with their emotional intelligence,” said Bryce Benson, sophomore computer science student, from the audience. “They struggle to open up and express how they feel on a day by day basis.”

When people began to become more active and participate in the discussions, the floor opened up to a quite helpful space for all to share ways that they deal with stress in their life.

One particular method shared was from Trent Burke, a junior journalism & mass communications student. He described his stress alleviation method as “word vomiting into a journal” This served as his safe space to put all his feelings or pent up thoughts onto paper and he makes a habit of picking it back up about every six months.

The meeting concluded with final words from audience members and an exploration into resources for those looking to better their mental health.

“I’m proud that The Village and Men on the Move came together and brought us this event to give back to the black males on campus and bring mental health issues to light,” said Ka’Juan Durer, junior journalism and mass communications student. “Men are told that they have to uphold a certain standard to be considered a man, but it’s okay to express your emotions and take the time to care for emotional and mental health. I hope that talks like this continue and more people will get involved.”

