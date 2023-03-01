N.C. A&T Reveals Plans for the Future

The N.C. A&T Board of Trustees recently released the A&T Preeminence 2023 Master Plan, outlining renovation plans for the near future.

Significant changes are discussed in the plan including replacing older residence halls, new stem facilities and more space for recreational activities.

The university is seeing a record enrollment of more than 13,000 students. With increased enrollment, the university has identified different areas on campus that need improvement.

Phase I of demolitions will be underway from 2023-2030. It will remove Sockwell Hall, Carver Hall, and residences in Precinct F. The second half of destruction will be completed in 2038 and includes Haley Hall, Garrett House, apartments, Moore Gymnasium, Corbett Gymnasium and the Dome.

New construction will be underway, along with the demolition of buildings across campus. The university plans to add several facilities, including a new health and human science building, a parking deck, and new practice fields across the varsity sports programs.

N.C. A&T students have mixed feelings about the plans. While many are excited the school is renovating, some, like Saniya Nelson, wish they could utilize the new upgrades as students.

“I feel like it is good that they’re taking the time to renovate buildings. But I feel like they should start with residence halls to make sure they’re safe and healthy for students. It’s a number one priority,” said Nelson, a junior healthcare management student.

Nelson is looking forward to seeing the renovations once they are completed and how modernized the facilities will be.

“I graduate before anything will be done, but it’ll be nice to see as alumni,” Nelson added.

A&T revealed the new plans amidst controversy on social media surrounding the current band practice facilities. Members of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine posted their grievances on the poor conditions of the area. The band performs at various school and community functions and comprises approximately 200 members from diverse majors and concentrations.

Members of the award-winning band are excited to receive adequate facilities finally. Sophomore fashion and merchandising student Serena Taylor and trombone player is honored to be a part of the rich legacy of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine.

“I joined the band at a time where things were changing in various ways. If not in my time in the university band program, I hope those that get to experience a new band center will use it to their advantage,” Taylor said.

The sports facilities are a significant component of the Master Plan. The proposal includes a new Aggie athletics complex with a sky box and athletics building. Virtual renderings also show a renovated band room located on E. Lindsay Street.

Due to the hiring of Vincent Brown as the new head coach, the university had to prioritize football facility renovations. His contract states he may terminate the agreement early if N.C. A&T fails to install an all-weather practice field by June 30, 2025.

The initial repair and renovation phase has a budget of $177.6 million, not including any demolition or new infrastructure plans. The university has not released the final budget for the Preeminence Plan.