Who is the Phreshest Prince of Alpha Phi?

Students, family and friends gathered in Harrison Auditorium on Feb. 28 to cheer on their favorites at the Phresh Prince of Alpha Phi Pageant. Eight contestants competed in front of a panel of judges to see who would be crowned the next Mr. Alpha Phi. The contestants competed in four main categories: Formal Introductions, Fresh Prince Inspired Oratory, Talent, and a Formal Q&A.

The crowd was ecstatic at each performance and even had intermissions where they could sing their favorite throwbacks and dance to their favorite songs.

During formal introductions, the contestants came out and danced to the Fresh Prince theme song and introduced themselves.

Host and former Mr. 1908, Micah Langhorne, really enjoyed watching the contestants compete because he knows how much work goes into preparing for a pageant.

“I think they did a great job,” said Langhorne. “The guys really put a lot of time in at practice to become the best version of themselves. I’m extremely proud of them!”

During the Fresh Prince-inspired oratory, the contestants selected a clip from their favorite Fresh Prince show and explain their reasoning behind choosing their clips.

Freshman Marketing Student-Athlete Evan Ford chose a clip of Will and Carlton being racially profiled by a police officer to use as his introductory video for his oratory. Ford touched on racism and colorism, which he thought was a much-needed conversation.

“The AKA’s have a past with Colorism,” said Ford. “So I thought that being in this pageant and at an HBCU, I needed to call it out in its entirety.”

Ford said that he enjoyed the pageant to the fullest and gained a lot from it.

“I learned to step out of my comfort zone and just keep working even when you know things aren’t in your favor or in your control.”

Junior business management student Philip Omo’Taiga said his friends and support system inspired his oratory.

“All of the support I get here is so crazy,” said Omo’Taiga. “That’s why I did my oratory on my friends and support system because that’s what matters to me at the end of the day.”

Next was the talent section, allowing contestants to show their personalities to the judges. Contestants chose to show off talent from singing, dancing and fashion design.

Junior business administration student Chase Jefferson chose to sing for his talent. Jefferson brought the crowd to their feet as he sang More Than Anything by Lamar Campbell, a gospel song close to his heart.

“The inspiration behind it was to spread the love of God to everyone that attended the event,” said Jefferson. “Not just to entertain them, but to minister to them as well.”

Jefferson wowed the judges and was crowned Mr. 1932. Jefferson said that the memories and experiences of the pageant would stay with him forever.

“It felt great to participate in the pageant,” said Jefferson. “I learned to be comfortable with being uncomfortable and to always be willing to try new things.”

Sophomore Pre-Med student Aaron McBride chose to feature his clothing business, Saint Omerta.

“My talent was inspired by the need to not only showcase my business but also to convey who I am as a person,” said McBride.

“One thing I want to emphasize is: Be you, try something new, and be creative in your uniqueness.”

The last portion was the formal Q&A. The questions were based on what the contestants would do if they were selected as Mr. Alpha Phi. The pressure seemed to rely the most on the last set of questions since the judges judged the formality and conciseness of the answers.

With the votes in, the judges decided that sophomore business administration student Phillip Omo Taiga should be crowned the new Mr. Alpha Phi. Omo Taiga was ecstatic and expressed his love for his family and friends who came to support him and his ‘brothers’ who were in this pageant with him.

“It’s crazy, I’m not gonna lie,” said Omo’Taiga. “I’m just overwhelmed right now – I’m proud of all my brothers. We’re going to stick together.”

The New Royal Court of Alpha Phi reads Mr. Alpha Phi: Phillip Omo’Taiga, Mr. 1908: Marcel Gillepsie, Mr. 1932: Chase Jefferson, Mr. Pink and Green: Justin Collins.

You can stay up to date with more Alpha Phi events on Instagram.