Man on N.C. A&T campus arrested with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition

Greensboro N.C. — A man was arrested and charged on N.C. A&T’s campus on Sunday, March 26, at about 4 a.m., while possessing a large amount of rounds of ammunition and several weapons.

Greensboro Police arrested Brandon James Bentley, 27, on numerous charges including having a firearm and explosive device on educational property, a charge for reckless driving, and carrying a concealed gun.

Bentley was discovered near North Benbow Road and Sullivan Street for driving recklessly.

According to police, he was found on A&T’s campus with multiple weapons, such as, a loaded handgun, a revolver, a machete, a sword, rounds of ammunition in his vehicle, and much more — leading to his immediate arrest.

Police said Bentley had over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

In a press release sent by the school, A&T detailed the reason behind not alerting the student body about the arrest.

“Because of the quick and decisive action of law enforcement, a campus alert was not issued, as the suspect no longer constituted an ongoing threat to campus safety.”

In an email, the university informed students that the FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Greensboro Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into the matter.

Bentley’s bond was set at $100,000, and he is banned from N.C. A&T’s campus with a conditional restriction; he cannot go on any educational property at all.

He posted a TikTok Monday saying that he paid the $10,000 bail and explaining that he did not intentionally have weapons on a school campus.

This is a developing story.