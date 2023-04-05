N.C. A&T Freshman student dies in Shooting

GREENSBORO, NC – Students and staff at N.C. A&T are grieving after the death of freshman Deja Rae Reaves. The university announced last night Reaves died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police responded to calls of gunshots around 7 pm Tuesday evening on Palmetto and Circle Drive near campus. Reaves was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries. She was 18 years old.

In an interview with Fox 8, Reaves’ father, Jeremiah Fraizer, explains his disbelief when receiving the phone call that his daughter had been shot, wishing this reality on no other parent.

“The harsh reality of talking to the coroner’s office and detectives and funeral directors,” Faizer said. “This is the reality, and it’s the worst feeling in the world.”

Frazier says the last message he received from his daughter was a text saying she would call him tomorrow. When he received the call that his daughter had died, his world came to a stand still.

“I was hoping it was the wrong person,” Fraizer continued.

A second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was also treated with gunshot wounds. She was also taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The University suspended classes between 3 pm and 4 pm Wednesday for a virtual town hall with University Police Chief Jermaine Cherry and Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. at 3pm regarding campus safety.

Reaves’ death marks Greensboro’s 18th homicide in 2023, just a week after a 17-year-old Grimsley High school student died from gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating Reaves’ death. No suspect has been identified yet.

In a statement from the university, Officials advise students, faculty and staff to utilize the upcoming wellness days on April 10 and 11 to focus on their mental health.

This story is ongoing.