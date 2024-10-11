The Legacy League Game Show takes trivia to the next level

The Legacy League Game Show visited N.C. A&T’s Harrison Auditorium on Oct. 3 and brought over $7,500 worth of prizes.

The show is on tour, and HBCUs nationwide are visited to promote financial education. Experian, the creator and sponsor behind the games, brought together N.C. A&T, North Carolina Central and Shaw University to compete in trivia games.

Stella Makuza, a senior biology student from Washington, D.C, shared her experience working with Experian and being a part of the Legacy League team.

“Working with Experian has been very fruitful. They thoroughly invest in A&T students. In the past year of working with them, I have been able to compete in a pitch competition with my team, assist with the Legacy League Game show, and network with leaders for career opportunities,” Makuza said. “Every time I collaborate with Experian, I learn something new about finance or credit, or I can earn prizes for showcasing my knowledge”.

The credit reporting company formed the Legacy League to provide general

The credit reporting company formed the Legacy League to provide general information to students on how to manage a credit report and get them the credit they want and need. By doing this, they help students reach their overall goal of understanding credit reporting as a whole.

The tour is through Experian’s B.A.L.L for Life initiative that encourages students to be legacy leaders.

The event was high in energy as students were greeted by students from the Center for Financial Advancement (CFA) Credit Academy, ambassadors, staff and security. CFA provided students with raffle tickets used to pick the four contestants of the on-stage games and audience prize winners.

The games consisted of twists on popular TV game shows such as Family Feud and classic trivia. The host, Chynell Lee, was joined by Emcee Christian Coffey and A&T alumna DJ KDOT. The three worked together to curate an actual college game show vibe.

The four lucky contestants on stage weren’t the only ones playing for prizes. The audience was allowed to play via a QR code that presented an opportunity to answer credit-related questions from their phones.

Attendees learned about credit while earning prizes such as Beats by Dre headphones, Stanley Cups, and PS5s. The leading scorers from each round were given prizes.

Kavari Phillips, a junior civil engineering student, won a pair of Beat Solo 4s and was one of the audience winners from the first round.

“The experience was good, they made sure we had everything we needed, and interacting with other people in the crowd to help the contestants on stage was very fun,” Philips said.

The Legacy League also provided a live performance by Grammy-nominated artist D Smoke to motivate students further.

Freshman journalism and mass communications student Trevon Swain shared his thoughts on the performance.

“My friends asked me to come, so I came to see D Smoke,” Swain said. “It ended up being a lot of fun, and I learned a lot of the information that I will need and use in the future.”

Winners or not, students left with something, whether it was exciting prizes, crucial knowledge, or the experience of engaging games, informative discussions, and an unforgettable performance put on by everyone involved.

The legacy continues for Experian. Students can go to “Experian.com” and enter code “legacy24” to get tips and tricks on building credit.