The+mystery+behind+popular+promotional+brand+College+Daze

There is a mysterious brand that roams the minds of N.C. A&T students who host events where students participate with no questions asked.

Created in 2021, College Daze is known for their parties, interactive social content and being a popular creative brand across N.C. A&T’s campus, but the mystery lies with who is the face behind the brand.

The group’s mysterious leader goes by the alias B-Loved. The organization uses a pink masked bandit to represent him on social media.

“I think the whole B-loved mystery is cute because he could be anyone. He isn’t some picture perfect person, but he’s whatever you need him to be,” said Allayna Simmons.

For students like Simmons, College Daze offers something that other brands do not. They encourage students to socialize with one another at events on and off campus.

“Coming from Los Angeles, California, I wanted to fully capitalize on my HBCU experience and have the chance to make new friends and meet people from different walks of life,” Simmons said.

College Daze is notable for hosting parties, social events and pop-up shops on and off A&T’s campus each having its own unique theme including “106 and Darty,” “Luv is Rager,” and “Le Fluer Picnic.”

“I can’t say the same about all party promoters, but to me, I feel like College Daze never misses,” said Christopher Price, junior civil engineering student. “The themes drive me to participate in college daze events and activities because I love to dress and express my creativity while doing it.”

Regardless of who B-Loved is, students are always eager to attend their events.

“I like how nobody knows who B-Loved is. I feel like the mystery makes us wanna come to events even more,” Price added.

Most of their events take place during homecoming and Aggie fest, however when it is nice outside, College Daze will host pop-up events for students to enjoy on campus.

“My favorite College Daze event would have to be the picnics, they’re always such a vibe with the music, and I can people-watch and take in everyone’s cool outfits while enjoying the sunshine,” Simmons added.

They have recently gained notoriety for their HBCU Spirit Week, where universities across the country have participated by dressing up in different themes for different days.

Some themes during the week have included “Yeezy Sundaze Service,” “Revenge of the Nerds,” “Bratz v Barbie,” “Monochromatic” and “Telfeezy Tuesday.”

The group is also run by ambassadors, respectfully named, Daisies and Dazers, who usually participate in photoshoots to promote events, sell tickets for events and repost events on social media.More information on upcoming events and opportunities can be found on College Daze Instagram.