N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin and wife, Davida Martin, named 2023 Wyndham Championship honorary chairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Martins have a new title to add as Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. and his wife, Davida Martin, were named 2023 Wyndham Championship honorary chairs on Wednesday in the student center at N.C. A&T.

The roles of honorary chairs include promoting and serving as ambassadors for the Wyndham Championship and enhancing corporate partnerships.

Chancellor Martin acknowledged how events like the Wyndham Championship are vital to enhancing community engagement and relations in the Piedmont Triad area.

“We are honored and thrilled to be recognized as co-chairs of the Wyndham Championship,” Martin said. “This event brings so much visibility to the Greensboro area. I am particularly excited and enthused about this event’s impact on the community, especially the Piedmont Triad charitable foundation.”

Charity is an enormous part of the Wyndham Championship. The Wyndham Worldwide Charitable Foundation is the official charitable partner of the event. The foundation enhances the lives of children worldwide through education, wellness and conservation.

Additional charitable efforts include “Birdies Fore Backpacks.” Through the program, one-time donations and pledges of a certain amount for every birdie made by PGA TOUR professionals during the Wyndham Championship. Funds from the program support other charitable organizations throughout the Piedmont Triad that provide backpacks of food for children in need.

Head coach for the Aggies men’s and women’s golf team Richard Watkins recalled an encounter with Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director of the Wyndham Championship and CEO of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation.

“I remember a couple of years ago when Mark Brazil came and toured the campus,” Watkins said. “Eventually, we got to golf and instantly started throwing ideas at each other. From that, we set up women’s and men’s golf tournaments. Since then, we’ve brought in additional partners, but it all started with Mark Brazil and the Wyndham Championship.”

Brazil shared his enthusiasm for the Martins and praised Chancellor Martin for his accomplishments at N.C. A&T, and praised Davida for her commitment to her community.

“Davida and Harold are two incredibly dynamic leaders, and we are thrilled they’ve agreed to serve as our honorary chairs,” Brazil said. “What Harold has accomplished at N.C. A&T is phenomenal; he has a leadership perspective that’s added a great deal to our event. Davida has had an impressive law career while committing to service organizations, and we’re proud to have her in the role.”

The Martins are the second N.C. A&T couple to claim the grand title of honorary chairs of the Wyndham Championship. Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry E. Frye and his wife, Shirley T. Frye, served as honorary chairs in 2012. Scott Baxter, CEO of Kontoor Brands, was named honorary chairman from 2012-22.

For ticket prices and all additional information, visit Wyndham Championship. The event occurs Aug 2-6 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.