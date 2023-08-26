N.C. A&T sends out AggieAlerts after multiple shootings on the same day

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Twice on Friday N.C. A&T alerted students about shootings that occurred near and on campus.

The university sent out an AggieAlert at 5:12 a.m. Friday after police got notice of a shooting on Circle Drive. Fox8 news reported that police found one male victim on the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and has yet to be identified.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The university sent a separate AggieAlert at 8:43 p.m. Friday after reports of shots fired in the area of the Student Center.

WFMY 2 News reported that one person was shot, according to Todd Simmons, the associate vice chancellor for University Relations.

The victim is reportedly not an N.C. A&T student according to Simmons, who told WFMY 2 News that the victim took himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 12:43 a.m. Saturday, another AggieAlert was sent out. It stated that the incident had been cleared and to resume normal activities.

At the moment, there is no suspect or clear understanding of what led up to the shooting, according to Simmons.

The University and Greensboro police department are working together on the case.

Many are not only concerned about the safety and security of the campus but also about the vague information used to tell students and parents alike about situations like these.

“I’m very concerned and I would like more details [and] specifics about the location of the shootings as well as if the shootings are student-involved or campus visitors,” said Dr. Stuart Squires, a concerned parent who received the AggieAlerts. “More student security based on this information would make me less concerned about the safety of my child.”

Only three days have passed since North Carolina A&T welcomed its students back for the fall semester.