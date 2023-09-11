N.C. A&T Homecoming Line-Up has been Revealed

N.C. A&T was filled with eager Aggies ready to hear the homecoming lineup for the Hip-hop and R&B and gospel concert at the Council of President’s annual organization fair on Sept. 7.

After much anticipation, N.C. A&T’s homecoming lineup was unveiled with some of today’s hottest artists.

The lineup for the Hip-hop and R&B concert includes two headliners, Summer Walker and Lil Durk, along with Flo Milli, Coco Jones and Rylo Rodriguez.

Students were surprised when they found out who would perform, as the anticipation for the homecoming lineup intensified since school started.

“I honestly thought the homecoming lineup was ok but I feel as if last year might be better for right now,” said Myles Murray, a sophomore computer science student. I need to see it in person to make a full decision, but I am excited to see artists like Summer Walker.”

Students were able to announce the lineup in a unique way using song lyrics. Members of the Office of Student Activities used a t-shirt cannon to give shirts with song lyrics of the artists performing. Lucky students also received complimentary tickets to the concert.

“I feel good about the lineup mainly because I personally like the artists that are coming and that they will put on a good show, especially Lil Durk and Flo Milli, but I also feel like they don’t always have to go with who’s popular, for right now or just have people known from Tik Tok,” said Noah Gabriel, a sophomore civil engineering student.

Before the hip-hop concert lineup was released, the gospel concert lineup was announced, featuring Erica Campbell as the headliner, along with Travis Greene and Pastor Mike Jr.

“I don’t plan to go to both concerts as of right now, but that could change later on because it does look very exciting and would be a great ghoe experience,” Murray said.

Students were able to purchase tickets for all homecoming events an hour after the reveal of the lineup. To their dismay, the student website, Ticket Return, crashed several times during the night.

“I wasn’t very surprised when the website crashed because all of the tickets were released at the same time, and we have 13,000+ students here,” Murray said. “I personally think they should’ve released them 30 minutes apart from each other to possibly keep the website from crashing so badly, but I did manage to get the tickets I wanted.”

Some students were frustrated that they released tickets for all of the homecoming events during the organization fair.

“To be honest, I’m not really surprised the website crashed because, again, we have over 13,000 students on campus, let alone all the many alumni, parents, and friends that are coming. It was really frustrating though, because they released the tickets literally an hour later and we all were still at the fair,” Gabriel said.

The concert will be held on the Saturday of homecoming at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Students can purchase discounted student tickets on Ticket Return. General admission tickets are available on TicketMaster.